90 Day Fiance: Annie Suwan gets a hair makeover

Annie Suwan showed off a hair makeover done by her friend Cindy. Pic credit: @annie_suwan_toborowsky/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Annie Suwan has been in her native Thailand with her husband David Toborowsky and spent some personal time getting a hair makeover.

On Season 1 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, viewers were introduced to Annie’s best friend in Thailand, Cindy. Cindy is a hairdresser who has always done Annie’s hair when she’s been in Thailand and this time was no different. On After the 90 Days, viewers also watched Cindy transform the hair of Annie’s cousin and brother for their visa interviews.

In a video posted on Cindy’s Instagram, Cindy stood center frame of the video and waived at the camera before stepping aside and presenting the person from the back who was sitting in the chair.

Cindy turned the swivel chair around to reveal a smirking Annie with her long dark hair in bouncy curls.

Cindy stood behind Annie fluffing up her hair while the pair smiled.

In the caption, Cindy wrote, “when we spend time together I like doing hair for Annie I have tried many styles for her Annie’s style is beautiful It’s amazing I love it.”

Annie Suwan was criticized earlier this year

Earlier this year, Annie got lip fillers and showed off the results on Instagram.

She received a lot of backlash from fans and critics alike who thought that she did not need them and did not want her to go down a plastic surgery path like Darcey Silva.

Annie did receive support on her pouty lip look posts from David and David’s daughter Ashley.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days has been renewed for a second season

David and Annie as well as Loren and Alexei Brovarnik had their 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, After the 90 Days, renewed for a second season earlier this year although an official release date has yet to be made.

The second season featuring David and Annie will focus on the couple’s second attempt to bring Annie’s cousin and brother over to America on a student visa.

This time, David’s daughter Ashely will come along and the whole gang will travel to Phuket together. One of the other main goals of the trip is to try and get the teens to learn better English.

Drama over Annie’s brother Jordan wanting the opportunity will arise, as it did during Season 1.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.