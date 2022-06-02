90 Day Fiance critics chide Annie Suwan for getting fillers after she shows off plump lips

Annie Suwan received backlash from 90 Day Fiance fans about her new plump lips. Pic credit: TLC

Annie Suwan confirmed 90 Day Fiance fans’ speculation that she got her lips cosmetically enhanced and she acknowledged the criticism she has been receiving for it.

Annie shared a video on Instagram where she admitted to enlarging her lips said clapped back at her critics and supporters who have been talking badly about them.

In the comments of Annie’s post, 90 Day fans continued to chide Annie and tell her that the lip fillers she got were unnecessary. Many of Annie’s supporters expressed their fear that she would end up with plastic surgery like Darcey Silva.

90 Day viewers first met David and Annie on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance. Since then, they have become franchise staples, appearing on Happily Ever After?, Foody Call, 90 Day Bares All, and Pillow Talk.

The couple has been so popular that they got their own spinoffs in Spice It Up with David & Annie, and have just been renewed for a second season of David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

Annie Suwan received criticism from 90 Day Fiance viewers for her new plump lips

On several of Annie’s recent Instagram photos, she has received criticism from 90 Day viewers about her lips that have appeared bigger.

Annie addressed fans’ concerns in a clap-back video where she admitted to getting lip fillers and said, “I never knew my lip had a sound effect after I got lips filler.”

The video had audio of different people laughing and talking while Annie ran her fingers across her face and lips.

90 Day fans jumped into the comments of Annie’s post to double down on the criticism of her lips.

One top comment read, “You definitely didn’t need them.. please don’t ‘Stacey & Darcey’ yourself.”

While another stated, “Don’t mess with your beautiful face. Just one word: Darcey.”

Someone else commented, “You didn’t need the lip filler. You were beautiful as you were.”

Another popular remark jabbed, “ohhh no not you too (sad emoji with tear) please don’t ruin your beautiful self to fit in with the plastics.”

There was another Annie supporter who wrote, “You’re so beautiful but your lips look WAY TOO BIG NOW! SORRY… you looked better before!”

David Toborowsky has also had cosmetic procedures

Annie is not the only one who has gotten cosmetic procedures. Her husband David has also had some work done.

David got hair transplants, the excellent results of which could be seen in Season 1 of After the 90 Days.

David also got his eyebrows microbladed and has been showing off the results in pictures.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.