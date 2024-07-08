90 Day Fiance alum Hazel Cagalitan is pregnant

Hazel Cagalitan is expecting a baby!

The 90 Day Fiance alum (subtly) announced the news on social media earlier this month.

Hazel, 32, filmed herself inside what appeared to be a baby’s nursery, with unicorn photos on the walls, and uploaded the video to her Instagram Story.

Hazel’s Instagram profile is private, but a 90 Day Fiance fan captured the footage and shared it to Reddit.

The Reddit post was titled “Hazel is pregnant,” and captioned, “This was posted on her instagram 2 days ago (7/5/24).”

In the video, Hazel cradled her baby bump, clad in a flowy brown and white dress accentuating her growing midsection.

She also shared an up-close selfie and struck several poses around the room.

Hazel shows off her growing baby bump amid her third trimester

In the caption of her video, Hazel shared that she’s in her third trimester, meaning it won’t be long until the baby arrives.

“3rd tri,” she wrote. “Hahaha my nose 👃 So wide cute…,” and she set the footage to the tune, “Mommy’s Got a Baby in Her Belly.”

Hazel didn’t provide any details about her pregnancy, other than confirming that she’s expecting a child.

Is Hazel pregnant with Tarik Myers’ child?

We aren’t certain whether her estranged 90 Day Fiance husband, Tarik Myers, is the father—especially after the couple called it quits back in 2021.

In December 2021, Tarik confirmed that he and Hazel split after tying the knot in 2020.

Tarik took to his Instagram Story to tell his followers, “Hazel does not live with me anymore. She said she is [in] another state with people I don’t know.”

“She is going back to the Philippines. I do know that bc she has no choice,” the Virginia Beach native continued, requesting that 90 Day Fiance viewers and bloggers leave Hazel alone.

Later that same month, Hazel strongly hinted that Tarik was emotionally and physically abusive toward her by changing her Instagram bio to read, “a real man won’t abuse his women mentally & emotionally. Real man won’t run his mouth [on] social media. Thruth prevail. #facts.”

Tarik adamantly denied the accusations, as Monsters and Critics also reported.

The couple, who referred to themselves as “Tarzel,” have played coy on social media about their relationship status.

Neither Hazel nor Tarik has mentioned each other on Instagram, and Tarik has scrubbed all photos of himself and Hazel from his feed.

This will be Hazel’s second biological child. The former TLC star is already Mom to her son Harry and was a stepmom to Tarik’s daughter, Auriella.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.