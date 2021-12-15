90 Day Fiance: Tarik Myers denies abuse claims by Hazel Cagalitan, says ‘never have, never would’

Tarik Myers says he never abused Hazel Cagalitan. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Tarik Myers has denied the abuse claims made by estranged wife Hazel Cagalitan, but in the same breath, he’s not calling her a liar. Tarik opened up about Hazel’s accusations during a live video after his social media followers bluntly asked if he was guilty of abuse.

In an attempt to not throw Hazel under the bus, Tarik claimed he wasn’t taking anything away from how Hazel feels she was treated in the relationship. However, he said he “never have and never would” abuse his wife.

Tarik Myers denies abuse claims by Hazel Cagalitan

The 90 Day Fiance star has been speaking out on social media since announcing his split from Hazel a few days ago. And most recently he took to Instagram Live to answer questions from his followers regarding the breakup.

One Instagram user wanted to know if there was any truth to the abuse claims made by Hazel but Tarik vehemently denied it.

“Simply, No! did not abuse Hazel, never have never would,” he responded.

“I can’t tell anybody that what they feel like is abuse isn’t abuse,” continued Tarik. “Never called her out her name, never cussed at her, none of that. Never yelled at her, our relationship was nothing like that.”

However, Tarik claimed that “Sometimes even when I would raise my voice Hazel gets nervous– and I’m talking bout just raising my voice like I’m talking now…to her it makes her nervous.”

Tarik Myers wishes he could talk to Hazel about abuse claims

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to open up about his marriage and admitted that he and Hazel had problems just like any other couple.

“Everybody has problems in their relationship, everybody goes through arguments,” said Tarik.

He later confessed, ‘”I’m sure I’ve done things wrong…and I’m not even gonna talk about anything that I think Hazel did wrong — cause this is about me right, the accusations are about me.”

The TLC star went back to stress the point that he did not abuse Hazel.

“No Emotional abuse, no mental abuse, no verbal abuse, no it’s just not who I am. I wish I could talk to her and ask her, ‘tell me specifically.'”

For now, it doesn’t appear that Hazel wants to talk to Tarik directly and she’s been silent on social media for a few days now. We know that a GoFundMe has been created on her behalf to help with therapy and to hire a lawyer.

However, so far the fundraiser is nowhere close to the $10,000 that Hazel is hoping to raise after leaving Tarik and moving to a new city with no money of her own.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.