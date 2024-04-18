90 Day Fiance alum Ella Johnson shows off unbelievable weight loss with before-and-after pics

Ella Johnson is looking like a whole new woman amid her weight-loss journey.

The last time we heard from the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum, she was looking slimmer than usual.

And nowadays, Ella is looking even more svelte.

The 31-year-old Idaho native showed off just how much weight she has lost in side-by-side before-and-after photos on Instagram.

In the first pic — taken in 2021 when Ella appeared in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — Ella donned a pink floral dress, a denim vest, and a green cowgirl hat.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The second photo, taken recently, showed Ella in a black tunic top, jeans, a kimono top, and knee-high boots.

Ella Johnson looks slimmer than ever since filming for 90 Day Fiance

Ella didn’t mention her weight loss in her caption, but she did note that the past few years and the most recent winter have been “insane” for her.

“So, it has been an insane winter and a few years for me,” Ella began her caption.

“I am very excited about what all I have been able to accomplish, and things are looking bright. 🙌 I am very thankful for everyone in my life who supports 🙏 me always ❤️ 💕 ,” she continued.

“I truly hope everyone out there is doing well, and if it is rough, just know that eventually it will pass. Life flows like a river sometimes rough sometimes smoth always running and changing. Always stay bright 🌞 ✨️ in spirit it goes a long way 🥰😇,” she ended her post.

Fans are impressed with Ella’s slim-down efforts

Ella’s post was met with nearly 1,000 likes in just a few hours, and her fans and followers rushed to the comments section to gush over her new-and-improved appearance.

One of Ella’s admirers noted how “Young and Beautiful” she’s looking these days.

“You look fabulous!” added @sgoncalves2019.

Another 90 Day Fiance personality, Tyray Mollett — who has plans to drop some weight — chimed in, telling Ella she’s “Looking good!”

Fans and alums weigh in. Pic credit: @ella90day/Instagram

“Congratulations you look amazing,” added @sherilynne6969.

Ella shares her weight-loss secrets with a fan

As of May 2023, Ella had lost 58 pounds and was still working on shedding even more weight.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, Ella was asked what her secret was.

Ellas is asked about her secret. Pic credit: @ella90day/Instagram

As it turned out, working on her ranch in Idaho has been the secret to Ella shedding unwanted weight.

“Hun idk if this helps but really what has worked for me is working on the ranch haha so like a ton of hard physical labor daily and I mean daily haha,” Ella shared.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.