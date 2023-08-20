Ella Johnson was ready to fight a fan until 90 Day Fiance castmates calmed her down 

Ella Johnson was getting heated on social media recently, and the one thing that stopped her from really letting loose was a chat with a fellow 90 Day Fiance star.

The Idaho rancher has been enjoying her summer with Johnny Chao visiting, and she seems to be having a lot of fun.

That hasn’t stopped the haters, though, and Ella gets more than her fair share of criticism on social media.

Even with Johnny in town for an extended visit, 90 Day Fiance viewers are still giving her a hard time about her time on the show, her relationship, and seemingly anything else they can think of to pick at her about.

The hate in Ella’s comments section is so bad that she even had people calling her out in her post about wanting to fight.

And while Ella called them out, too, proving she’s not afraid of confrontation, cooler heads prevailed, and thankfully, she didn’t actually pull up on anyone.

Ella Johnson isn’t backing down from her haters

Ella Johnson, who has been sharing her successful weight loss progress with fans, is pretty good at dealing with the hate as a 90 Day Fiance cast member, but over the weekend, someone must have gotten under her skin.

The 30-year-old Idaho native took to Instagram to vent, telling us that Jeymi Noguera helped talk her down.

In a video shared on Friday, Ella went live and said, “There you are. You think you’re so intelligent… why don’t you come and say some s**t to my face? I’m serious. You think you’re so hot stuff? You…. ain’t nothing.”

From there, Ella heckled her hater and taunted her about going live together so Ella could give her a piece of her mind. Apparently, she’d been getting harassed by this one person and wanted to prove a point.

When the other person wouldn’t take the bait, Ella called her out, even sharing her username with 90 Day Fiance fans.

Jeymi joined her in the live, which is now shared in the Instagram post below. That’s when Jeymi gave Ella a pep talk about ignoring the hate.

It seemed to work, but Ella, still feeling feisty, captioned her post, “I came on here ready to fight a fan 😤 haha but turns out she really wasn’t worth it thanks @jeyminoguera and Mark for helping me realize how unimportant haters are 💖💖💖💖”

Despite her frustration (or possibly because of it), another hater hit her up in the comments.

She wrote, “your not famous. wow u met someone on line big deal alot of people have.”

That didn’t sit well with Ella either and she immediately returned fire.

Pic credit: @ella90day/Instagram

“sorry your life is miserable you feel you have to yell at me,” Ella wrote before adding, “bring it on I dare you.”

Ella wasn’t backing down, as she continued to taunt her hater, calling her out for hiding behind a computer. She wrote, “which town I will come to you. You wanna be so brave on the comments why don’t you prove it 🤔 😏”

All the while, Ella’s Instagram troll taunted her back, suggesting she should look her up first before offering to pull up — a move that would prove difficult considering this particular troll hides behind a private account and only has 26 followers.

Johnny Chao came to America to see Ella Johnson

While Ella is hitting back at her haters, she’s also hosting Johnny, who came to visit from China.

The visit is a long time coming, after two years of Johnny promising to visit and then never showing up.

90 Day Fiance viewers who tuned in for their season were skeptical that the pair would ever meet face-to-face, but they certainly proved us all wrong, as he’s in Idaho and seems to be having a great time.

It’s unclear how long Johnny will stay, but he and Ella are having a great time together, and we love seeing it.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.