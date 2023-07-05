90 Day Fiance: Johnny Chao arrives in the U.S., meets Ella Johnson in person despite warnings to ‘be careful’

Despite warnings from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, Johnny Chao is finally in America to meet his online love interest, Ella Johnson, in person.

90 Day Fiance viewers will remember Johnny and Ella’s storyline from Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

Johnny, a native of China, met Ella, an Idaho native, online, and they quickly struck up a virtual, long-distance relationship.

Although the couple was head over heels for each other, Johnny repeatedly made broken promises to visit Ella.

Nearly two years passed, and Johnny still hadn’t made the trek to the U.S. While he continued to make excuses, Ella got lonely and ended up having sex with another man.

While the future of Ella and Johnny’s relationship looked doomed, we now have confirmation that Johnny has indeed landed on American soil and met his lady love in person for the first time.

Johnny Chao finally made it to the U.S. to meet Ella Johnson

Johnny posted on Instagram from the Boise Airport, sharing photos of the baggage claim, a digital sign on the wall, and a selfie.

“After 12 hours flights i made it,” Johnny wrote in the caption of the carousel post.

As proof that Johnny made it to Ella’s home, she posted a photo to her Instagram Story.

Johnny and Ella snap a selfie after meeting for the first time in person

In the pic, Johnny and Ella were all smiles as they came together to snap their first selfie.

Johnny donned a Breaking Bad t-shirt and black-rimmed glasses, while Ella showed off her recent weight loss in a low-cut floral top and sported a pair of black-rimmed glasses of her own, seemingly beaming with joy.

Johnny and Ella were all smiles as they met in person for the first time. Pic credit: @ella90day/Instagram

Interestingly, however, just hours before Johnny landed in the U.S., Ella told her followers in a different Instagram Story that she wasn’t 100 percent sure her former online lover was even coming.

During a Q&A, one of Ella’s Instagram followers asked the TLC star, “Is Johnny coming?! Seems like he’s lying.”

In response, Ella wrote, “Seems to be but sure is acting weird.”

Ahead of Johnny’s arrival, Ella told her fans and followers that he was acting “weird.” Pic credit: @ella90day/Instagram

While Johnny and Ella looked elated to finally be together in the flesh, many of Johnny’s Instagram followers warned him to proceed with caution.

90 Day Fiance viewers advise Johnny to ‘be careful’ with Ella

“Be careful of Ella,” wrote one such Instagram user. “She seems rather unstable.”

Another follower welcomed Johnny to the U.S., urging him not to let anyone take advantage of his kindness.

Johnny’s Instagram followers warned him to be leery of Ella and her intentions. Pic credit: @johnny_90day/Instagram

“You’re too good for her, Johnny,” wrote another one of Ella’s critics. “But we are all interested to see what happens next.”

Yet another of Johnny’s fans was hopeful that instead of ending up with Ella, he would find “someone extremely special” who appreciates him and “Not somebody who cheats on you.”

Although Ella confirmed that she and Johnny were no longer romantically linked in September 2022, the duo’s meet-up will certainly have 90 Day Fiance fans curious whether they’ve rekindled their romance and what their future holds.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.