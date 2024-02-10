90 Day Fiance star Tyray Mollett reveals plans to undergo weight-loss surgery

90 Day Fiance star Tyray Mollett is on a mission to improve his health.

The 33-year-old reality TV star recently revealed his plans to undergo gastric sleeve surgery in just a couple of months.

During an appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show, Tyray spoke to the podcast host about his plan to jumpstart his weight loss efforts.

“So actually, I did get in contact with the company based in California [that] does, you know, procedures in Mexico, and they worked out a deal,” Tyray shared.

The Modesto, California native noted that he’ll be going under the knife in April and will be having a gastric sleeve, which removes a portion of the stomach.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Although Tyray has worked out the surgery with surgeons, he says he’s “still kind of debating” whether or not to go through with it.

But he must be pretty confident about having the surgery because he revealed that he’s already put his deposit down.

Tyray is ‘most likely’ going through with gastric sleeve surgery

Tyray said he’s still trying to see “what he can do first,” and noted that he is scheduled for his pre-op in about one month.

“But I’m probably most likely going to do it,” Tyray said. “I think it’ll be good. I have to make sure I’m good and healthy, you know?”

Sarah shared a clip of Tyray’s podcast episode on her Instagram feed, where the 90 Day Fiance star was met with plenty of support from his fans, including fans, viewers, and fellow castmates.

And speaking of castmates, Tyray wouldn’t be the first 90 Day Fiance star to undergo weight-loss surgery. Angela Deem, Darcey Silva, Stacey Silva, Tiffany Franco, and Winter Everett have all gone under the knife in some capacity to shed unwanted pounds.

In another snippet from Tyray’s interview with Sarah Fraser, he dished some tea on some very personal topics, including his sex life and dating history.

Sarah was curious about what song Tyray would choose to lose his virginity to, and although he couldn’t name a specific song, he said that Kanye West was on his list.

And when she brought up his infamous catfishing scandal, Tyray acknowledged that although he brought it up to potential girlfriends in the past, he will no longer mention it.

Now that Tyray’s catfish nightmare is behind him, he’s looking for another shot at love.

We’re currently watching him on Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life and Tyray is determined to meet a woman who isn’t lying about her identity and will be okay with the fact that he’s a 33-year-old virgin.

Whatever happens, one thing is for sure: Fans of the franchise are rooting for him every step of the way.

Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.