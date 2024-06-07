90 Day Fiance alum Daniele Gates responds to rumors she used Ozempic to lose weight

Daniele Gates is speaking out after being accused of using Ozempic.

The 90 Day Fiance alum isn’t the first television personality to have the finger pointing at her amid the celebrity Ozempic craze.

Ever since Ozempic became popular for weight loss, the type 2 diabetes medication has been at the center of many reality TV star and celebrity weight loss stories.

Whether they deny using Ozempic or not, critics aren’t convinced whenever someone in the public eye sheds some weight.

Daniele found herself being accused of using weekly injections of the much-talked-about medication after an Instagram follower noticed she looked thinner than usual.

Daniele recently uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram, promoting her yoga-based brand, LiveYinsa.

Daniele’s Instagram post. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

In the post, Daniele posed in a green bodysuit at the beach, showing off her flexibility in several yoga poses.

In the post’s caption, Daniele explained how she came up with the name Yinsa and mentioned one of her training classes.

Some of Daniele’s followers headed to the comments section, where they discussed yoga stretches, but one comment focused on something else entirely: Daniele’s appearance.

Daniele Gates shoots down Ozempic claims

The comment, posted by @theoriginalmaggy, was short and sweet.

It read “Ozempic,” implying that Daniele had used the diabetes drug to slim down.

In response, Daniele explained that, for starters, she’s never used Ozempic — and doesn’t take any medications for that matter — and secondly, that the photo is five years old.

Daniele denies use. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

Daniele’s comment read, “@theoriginalmaggy this photo is from 2019 and I don’t take any medications, thanks for the comment though ❤.”

What has Daniele been up to since 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

During her time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4, Daniele and her then-husband, Yohan Geronimo, couldn’t work through their many marital issues.

We watched as they struggled with trust issues, disagreements over finances, and where to live.

Daniele moved back to New York after she and Yohan’s marriage disintegrated in the Dominican Republic.

These days, Daniele has relocated from New York to Florida, where she’s been busy focusing on her yoga-centric wellness brand, LiveYinsa.

The brand focuses on “nutritional and mindful balance, daily self-care rituals and practices, intentional long-term lifestyle changes, a regular yoga and meditation practice, and the inclusion of joyful, cultural experiences that align with your dosha.”

Daniele has expanded her business, which now offers skincare and apparel, and she’s also connecting with her clients through a podcast, If I Remember Correctly, and her YouTube channel, LiveYinsa by Daniele Gates.

