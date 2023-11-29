Where does Daniele live after her and Yohan’s split? All the details on the 90 Day Fiance star’s whereabouts

Daniele Gates is navigating the single life after splitting from Yohan Geronimo.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched as Daniele learned that Yohan was living a secret life.

Not only did Yohan lie to her about withdrawing money with her ATM card, but Daniele also discovered that he had been having an affair for years.

Daniele reached her breaking point, and after she kicked Yohan out of their home, she began to pack up her things in preparation to do the same.

So, where is Daniele calling home these days?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

On Instagram, the New York native has been posting photos and videos of her recent excursions, and it appears she’s been traveling quite a bit.

Daniele Gates has been spending her time in the DR, Mexico, New York, and Florida

In September, Daniele traveled to Mexico and shared some photos from her trip. Daniele brought her dog, Gizmo, along as she enjoyed the tropical climate, a swanky hotel, and spa treatments.

In early November, Daniele geotagged a carousel post from the Dominican Republic. Why would she return to the country where she and Yohan called it quits?

It’s possible that either Daniele is finishing out her lease at her and Yohan’s apartment, was back in the DR to vacation and visit friends, or stayed in the DR to find a new home.

Daniele continued to travel the world, hitting up Miami Beach, Florida, earlier this month to celebrate her 44th birthday.

Then, a few weeks later, Daniele was back in her native NYC, enjoying another fancy hotel with Gizmo while she explored local neighborhoods and businesses.

Just last week, Daniele shared some fun date-night ideas for couples in the NYC area, including a pasta-making experience at Aunt Jake’s in the Upper East Side.

While in Florida, Daniele has also been helping her grandmother renovate her home.

From what we can gather, it looks like Daniele is living stateside again, where she’s promoting her business, Live Yinsa, a yoga-centric wellness lifestyle brand.

Daniele hints that her and Yohan’s marriage was a ‘transactional relationship’

While Daniele continues to travel the world and stay busy with work, she’s hinted at her and Yohan’s failed marriage on social media.

Daniele spoke about “transactional relationships” with her followers several weeks ago.

The TLC star made some cryptic statements in the caption of her post, seemingly taking a shot at Yohan.

“Who is in your life because they genuinely love and care for you, and who is in your life because they want to use your energy or resources for their own benefit without disclosing their true purpose?” Daniele asked her fans and followers.

Daniele shares what she hopes 90 Day Fiance viewers will take away from her storyline

While Daniele is clearly hurt by Yohan’s actions and their subsequent split, it looks like she’s not allowing it to consume her.

Daniele’s most recent post on Instagram talks about her appearance on the 90 Day Fiance franchise and how it’s a “one-minute snapshot” of her life.

Ultimately, Daniele says that she hopes 90 Day Fiance viewers are able to “foster discussions about navigating toxic relationships” and discuss how to “emerge healed from such experiences,” which she says was her goal in appearing on the show.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.