Daniele Gates spotted with Razvan Ciocoi — Are the 90 Day Fiance stars dating? Here’s what we know

90 Day Fiance worlds collided over the weekend when Daniele Gates was spotted spending time with Razvan Ciocoi.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise know Daniele and her estranged husband, Yohan Geronimo, from appearances on several spin-offs.

They made their 90 Day Fiance debut in 2022 during Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise before joining the casts of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way for Seasons 4 and 5.

Razvan appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alongside his ex-girlfriend, Amanda Wilhelm.

Now that Daniele and Razvan are single and ready to mingle, they’ve been living their best lives, traveling the globe.

Most recently, New York native Daniele and Romania native Razvan met in Florida for the 2023 Art Basel Miami Beach art fair.

Daniele Gates and Razvan Ciocoi meet up in Miami

Daniele uploaded a carousel of photos from the event on her Instagram feed, showing off her look for the event.

The 44-year-old TLC star channeled The Statue of Liberty, donning a long, blonde wig, a bejeweled crown, and an iridescent form-fitting gown.

In the second slide of her IG post, Razvan was visible posing alongside Daniele on the red carpet, another 90 Day Fiance alum, Gabe Paboga, and celebrity eyewear stylist Kelly Barreiro.

Razvan and Daniele cheesed big time for the shot, giving their best smiles to the photographer as they stood next to each other.

The photo caught the attention of some 90 Day Fiance viewers, one of whom recalled Daniele admitting during Part 2 of The Other Way Tell All that she once had a ménage à trois with a fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member.

90 Day Fiance viewers wonder whether Daniele and Razvan are romantically involved

“OMGGGGG RAZVAN,” read one of the comments on Daniele’s post.

Another brought up her comment at the Tell All, writing, “You said you slept with someone from the 90 cast..is that who it was?”

Daniele’s followers were shocked and excited to see her hanging out with Razvan. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

“Oooo you and Razvan should date,” suggested another one of Daniele’s fans.

However, Daniele cut to the chase about any rumors that she and Razvan are romantically linked.

In response to another curious Instagram user who asked, “Is that Razvan??” Daniele wrote, “Yes, it’s not a thing so please no one make it a thing.”

Daniele says she and Razvan are “not a thing.” Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

Per Razvan’s Instagram bio, he’s been spending some time in Miami lately, so it’s possible that he and Daniele met up with Gabe at a 90 Day Fiance gathering that had nothing to do with dating or hooking up.

This isn’t the first time Daniele has been spotted with another male cast member, either, sparking romantic rumors.

In August 2023, Daniele posed for a photo with Julio Moya while they were both in New York.

While their time together raised some eyebrows, it seems as though the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmates are merely friends and nothing more, just like Daniele explained of her and Razvan’s relationship.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.