90 Day Fiance: Daniele Gates drops a bombshell on Yohan Geronimo

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is back with a new cast of characters. One couple that may be familiar if you followed Love in Paradise was Daniele and Yohan.

Daniele met Yohan on a retreat to the Dominican Republic, and the two married at the end of Love in Paradise.

But Daniele dropped a bomb on Yohan when she suddenly changed plans to apply for a K-1 Visa to bring Yohan to the United States. The couple had initially planned to temporarily live in the Dominican Republic until the K-1 was approved and then would move to New York City, where Daniele resides.

However, when Daniele showed up on the island to join her love, she informed him she was done with the hustle and bustle of New York and was planning to stay in the Dominican Republic permanently. The new plan did not amuse Yohan.

Yohan had his heart set on going to the United States, hoping to have a better life and make more money. He said he knew others who immigrated and made a better life for themselves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Daniele disagreed. She had lived in The Big Apple for 15 years revealing she had struggled to make ends meet as a teacher and yoga instructor. She told Yohan, “The American Dream is not real.”

Interestingly enough, Yohan and Daniele had the same opinion of their respective countries and the struggle to make a living. Yohan didn’t feel it was fair for Daniele to make this big decision alone.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Daniele Gates has a love-hate relationship with New York

Daniele described her love/hate relationship with New York as similar to a toxic boyfriend saying, “You can’t get away from him, you love him so much, but you know that he’s making your life worse.” The 42-year-old teacher and wellness coach has lived in New York City for over a decade.

Daniele says she loves the energy, the people there, and the access to good skincare, but she’s frustrated by the traffic, how dirty it can be, and how expensive it is to live in the city. She said, “everything is a struggle.” She described the New York City grind as a constant struggle to get by.

Daniele is a high school history teacher and has a side hustle running a yoga and wellness business. During a retreat to the Dominican Republic, she met the love of her life, Yohan Geronimo. He was a personal trainer at the resort where she was staying.

Daniele Gates’ friends expressed skepticism that her marriage is legitimate on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Daniele Gates waited to tell her friends and students about her plans to leave New York City to be with her husband, Yohan Geronimo. Her friends and yoga students, Sophy and Alyse, said they were skeptical that Yohan was serious about the marriage and that it would work out in the long run.

Daniele admitted it sounded “kinda crazy” when she heard herself talk about uprooting her life for someone she’s only met a year earlier and spent very little time with, but she felt in her heart it was the right thing to do.

Sophy wondered if Yohan was a “sanky panky,” which she described as a man that works at a resort and looks for tourists to provide them with money, goods, and a visa to come to the US to take care of them and send money back to their families.

It was her biggest fear for Daniele’s situation. Daniele revealed to them that it wasn’t the first time in her experience that she’s heard the term or concern about her relationship with Yohan, but she’s ready to take the huge leap of faith.

Daniele was determined to make her marriage with Yohan work, packing all of her belongings in suitcases to make the final trip to the Dominican Republic and saying goodbye to the Big Apple for good.

Time will tell if Yohan will be happy staying in the Dominican Republic with Daniele and if their ten-year age gap and cultural differences will keep them together or drive them apart.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and streams Mondays on Discovery+.