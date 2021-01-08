90 Day Diaries highlights the sweet relationship between Alexei Brovarnik and baby Shai

While 2020 was a crazy year for obvious reasons, it was especially special for one 90 Day Fiance couple.

Fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are back and are sharing their life as new parents with 90 Day Fiance fans on the new spin-off 90 Day Diaries.

Loren had a tough delivery

Loren delivered baby Shai Josef via c-section mid-pandemic and admits it was a very “scary time” for her.

The new baby also suffered a “true-knot” which is a knot tied in his umbilical cord. While the condition is rare and only happens in about 2 percent of pregnancies, it can lead to serious consequences such as brain damage or death.

After giving birth, the new mom didn’t see her new son until a long 24 hours later.

The first weeks of motherhood weren’t much easier. Loren has been open with her self esteem issues, which were only amplified thanks to postpartum depression.

Alexei has adjusted to fatherhood… almost perfectly



The new self-filmed spin-off gives fans a chance to connect with 90 Day Fiance couples they haven’t seen on their screens for a while. The premiere episode features the Brovarnik family and how they are adjusting to being a party of 3.

Not only are they learning how to be parents for the first time but they are also doing it while managing working from home in a pandemic.

This is Loren’s first time working from home ever and initially, Alexei’s family was supposed to be there to assist her with the transition. However, due to the pandemic, none of her husband’s family has been able to travel to meet the new baby.

While Alexei is used to sleeping next to his wife, that changed when baby Shai arrived. Although they tried it at first, Alexei wasn’t getting enough sleep and felt that he was crashing at work.

Eventually, he couldn’t take it anymore and moved into the baby’s bedroom to be able to get a full night’s sleep. Although Alexei and Shai connect during ‘tummy time,’ Loren is convinced he’ll be a momma’s boy.

Viewers can also expect to see many other 90 Day alum make their appearance on the spin-off, such as Anny and Robert and Danielle and Mohamed.

Who do you want to see next on 90 Day Diaries?

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.