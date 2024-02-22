7 Little Johnstons Season 14 sees Amber and Trent react to Elizabeth and Brice’s baby news

The Johnston family is back for Season 14.

This is a big one for the family, as so much has happened over the last year.

Amber and Trent will celebrate 25 years of marriage, Elizabeth and Brice will reveal they are expecting their first child together, and Anna will buy her first home.

Many viewers have been waiting to discover what happened when Liz and Brice told Trent and Amber about her pregnancy. They are strict, and Liz has butted heads with her parents over things like where she wants to live along the way.

It was assumed much of Liz’s pregnancy would be featured in an upcoming season after she shared the news on social media.

Brice and Liz welcomed their daughter, Leighton Bolden, on November 3, 2023.

7 Little Johnstons trailer shows concern over Elizabeth Johnston’s pregnancy

Ahead of the March 12 premiere of Season 14, PEOPLE got their hands on the Season 14 trailer.

Some family moments were captured, but the main focus was on Elizabeth and Brice’s baby news.

Brice was nervous about telling the family — and we can understand why.

Trent and Amber Johnston shared their concerns when talking with Liz in the trailer. Not only was there a financial concern, but the health concerns were at the top of the list. Because Liz has Achondroplasia dwarfism, she is automatically in the high-risk category.

Trent is later seen conversing with Brice about what is coming for Liz as she prepares to give birth. The delivery will be a c-section because of the type of dwarfism she has and her pelvis being too small.

The trailer ends as the Johnstons get ready to head to the hospital, as Amber receives word that it’s “time.”

Liz and Brice welcomed their baby girl, Leighton Bolden, in November.

More from Season 14 of 7 Little Johnstons

While much of the season will focus on Trent and Amber becoming grandparents for the first time and Elizabeth’s pregnancy, there are several other notable moments.

Trent and Amber gear up for their 25th wedding anniversary and work to spice things up. They will attempt to broaden their horizons with various date nights.

Emma and Alex begin their senior year in high school. 7 Little Johnstons viewers have watched these two grow up on screen, and this milestone is huge for them. Alex was still seeing Allie, and she attended prom with him. However, after they have to say goodbye, Alex gets emotional.

There is plenty to look forward to when Season 14 returns in just a few weeks.

7 Little Johnstons returns Tuesday, March 12, at 10/9c on TLC.