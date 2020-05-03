7 Little Johnstons exclusive: Trent deals with bullies when they attack his family

7 Little Johnstons is back for a brand new episode this Tuesday night. The family will document their trip in the RV and the journey to drive up the West Coast ahead of attending their annual Little People of America conference.

While taking their trip, the Johnstons encounter a few bullies that are running their mouths. Trent isn’t going to stand for it and walks up to confront them while Amber and the kids watch. What will happen when they come face to face?

Trent stands up for his family

In this exclusive clip from 7 Little Johnstons, Trent, Amber, and the kids are in a park enjoying themselves. They have been traveling in an RV and are headed to San Francisco for the Little People of America conference.

Trent notices that three men are making comments and a ruckus, but it takes a minute for him to realize it is because of his family. Not only are they drawing attention to themselves, but now the people in the park are looking at the Johnston family.

He goes over to try and talk to the men, but they weren’t being very polite. Aside from the one who attempted to hear Trent out, the conversation didn’t go well. Meanwhile, Amber Johnston and the kids watched in horror.

Amber and Trent talked about how they address these situations with the kids in a confessional. They both have realistic views on the situation and remind their kids that there are still ignorant people in the world.

Will they make it to San Francisco?

The entire 7 Little Johnstons episode is centered around the RV trip up the West Coast and seeing some of Amber’s family.

This is week one of their two-week trip from Georgia to California. The kids are looking forward to the Little People of America conference and seeing all of their friends. First, though, they have to survive a week in the RV with all seven family members crammed in for the ride.

With the family exploring a new place and Amber going back to the place she grew up, there are a lot of feelings to go around. Unfortunately, one bad experience will be remembered by the family. Trent did his best to try and level with the men, but they weren’t interested in hearing what he had to say.

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.