1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton ‘sick with pneumonia’ after reportedly struggling to breathe

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has been sick with pneumonia after she was spotted reportedly struggling to breathe.

An insider told The Sun that Tammy was sick only days after she was spotted allegedly struggling to catch her breath outside of her home in Kentucky.

The Sun obtained photos of the star as she was dropped off at home and reported that eyewitnesses allege that she grabbed the top of the car door as she exited to pause and catch her breath.

Then, Tammy put her hand to her chest as if experiencing discomfort or pain before walking to the front door. She seemed to struggle a bit.

The reality star was spotted at her home on October 6 and went to Atlanta only days later on October 9.

One insider claims that Tammy left to go to Atlanta to shoot promo footage for Season 5 of the show, but another reported that Tammy said she had pneumonia while on the trip.

Tammy Slaton was arrested for marijuana possession

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tammy was arrested for marijuana possession earlier this year in August.

The reality TV star was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of marijuana possession.

She was initially ordered to appear for her arraignment on August 31 and then for a pre-trial conference on October 5, but Radar Online reports that she may be let off the hook.

According to Radar Online, as long as Tammy doesn’t get into any more trouble for six months, the charges will be dismissed because she completed a Marijuana Education Program.

As of this time, it has not been recorded in court records if Tammy has entered a plea.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 is on the way

Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters is on the way, though it might be a minute before it arrives.

While the stars have been shooting promotional shoots, filming was paused since the two Slaton sisters got into a physical fight while on camera.

Filming has since continued, but it’s still unclear when Season 5 will come out at this time.

Fortunately, there’s still good news for fans: more of Season 4 is on the way, too.

Although it hasn’t been officially announced, word on the street is that two more parts are coming to Season 4: the two-part wedding series.

Part B was allegedly going to premiere in December, but the official release date has not yet been confirmed.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.