Tammy Slaton was arrested for marijuana possession days after her husband’s funeral — Here’s what we know

Tammy Slaton had a very rough time in August, and it’s not just because she had to bury her late husband, Caleb Willingham.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star got in trouble with the law only days after attending his funeral.

She was arrested on three drug-related charges in Kentucky but has not publicly spoken about the arrest.

Tammy is still mourning after saying an emotional farewell to Caleb at the funeral service in her home state of Kentucky.

She broke down in tears at the private service, where she was accompanied by her sister, Amy Slaton, and other family members and close friends of the 40-year-old Indiana native.

Caleb’s funeral will likely be featured in the upcoming season of the TLC show because cameras were spotted filming at the event.

However, now we’re wondering if the TLC cameras were also in tow when Tammy got arrested five days later.

Here’s what we know about Tammy Slaton’s arrest

The Sun was the first to report that a Sturgis police officer responded to a complaint on August 4.

Then, on August 7, Tammy was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of marijuana possession.

The 37-year-old was ordered to appear in court for her arraignment on August 31.

She also had a pre-trial conference set for October 5, allowing her to negotiate with the county attorney before her trial. However, Tammy’s attendance at the pre-trial was not mandatory.

A trial date is not yet believed to have been confirmed.

The TLC star has not mentioned getting in trouble with the law, and there is nothing on her Instagram page from August to signal any issues.

Tammy Slaton is gearing up for another season of 1000-Lb Sisters

Fans of the show have been waiting for Season 5, but that might be a while. However, that doesn’t mean we’re not getting more of the 1000-Lb Sisters soon.

Season 4 ended in March of 2023, or so we thought, until Tammy teased that there’s more to come.

“What people don’t know is, like, Season 4 isn’t over,” Tammy told her TikTok followers in a now-deleted video posted in August.

She noted that her wedding was a two-part series, and viewers will see the second half when Part B premiers in December.

Meanwhile, there have been some hiccups while filming Season 5, as TLC cameras halted filming due to a brawl between the Slaton sisters.

Monsters and Critics shared the story in July, but cameras picked back up soon after as they filmed Caleb’s funeral in August.

As for when we’ll see Season 4B or Season 5, we’ll have to wait for the network to make an official announcement on that.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.