1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton shares pics of newborn nephew

Tammy Slaton shares adorable pics of her newborn nephew. Pic credit: TLC

It’s a time of celebration for the Slaton siblings as a new member has just joined the family.

Tammy Slaton has shared that her sister, Amy, has delivered her second son. Since Tammy and Amy are so close, it’s not surprising that Tammy is eager to show off her nephew to her followers.

On their show, 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy has stated that she doesn’t want to have children of her own. She does, however, cherish her role as an aunt, and makes an effort to bond with her sibling’s kids.

Tammy shares pics of Amy’s newborn baby

Earlier in the week, Amy revealed that she had given birth to her second child. She safely delivered her son via c-section and shared the news on Instagram.

Days later, Tammy shared a handful of photos of her new nephew. She created a slideshow featuring the song, “You Are My Sunshine” and shared it to her followers on TikTok.

Tammy added a caption to her video, saying, “Meet my new nephew baby Glenn Allen born July 5th…both baby and mother are doing just fine.”

The series of pics show baby Glenn just minutes after his birth as he bonds with his parents. There are also pics of him sleeping peacefully while wrapped snug in a blanket, and being held by his older brother, Gage.

Tammy can also be seen on FaceTime to welcome her nephew. Since she is still in the rehab facility, she was unable to be at the hospital for Glenn’s birth.

What can fans expect from Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters?

After Tammy confirmed filming for Season 4 has begun, it left some fans wondering what to expect in the new episodes.

There’s been talk that Tammy will likely be moving in with Amy once again once she leaves rehab. She is reportedly scheduled to undergo gastric bypass surgery and will need to be monitored as she recovers.

Living with Amy again means there is a chance fans will see more of Amy’s life as a mother this season. There were some concerns that she would not return to the show. She did admit to being hesitant about continuing to film since she wanted to just focus on her family. It appears, however, that she is having a change of heart.

In addition to Amy’s growing family, and Tammy’s weight loss, fans are also hoping to see a return of Chris and Amanda. The two older Slaton siblings became breakout stars during Season 3 and won fans over with their tough love and concern. Chris has also been on a path to losing weight. Viewers watched him have bariatric surgery and began shedding pounds. Hopefully, Season 4 will provide an update on his journey.

Without going into too much detail, Tammy shared they are in the middle of filming, which means new episodes probably won’t air until sometime in 2023.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus with episodes streaming on Discovery+.