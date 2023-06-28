1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton shows off major weight loss in spaghetti-strap dress

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is showing off her weight loss for the summer in a perfect summertime sundress.

Tammy revealed her new look earlier this year after she spent quite some time in a rehab facility and had bariatric surgery.

The TLC star shared her summer look in the form of a mirror selfie with her 534,000+ Instagram followers.

In the photo, her curly red hair was brushed back out of her face as she gazed into the mirror in what looks to be a dressing room.

She was trying on a white, spaghetti-strap sundress with a floral pattern all over the top and skirt of the summery piece.

Remaining a little mysterious, Tammy did not caption the photo and simply allowed the photo to speak for itself.

Cynthia Decker offers a bra-fitting to Tammy Slaton

Another former TLC star, Cynthia Decker offered a virtual bra-fitting to Tammy to help her get a great bra that fits well and supports her.

Cynthia co-founded the lingerie brand LiviRae Lingerie with her 90 Day Fiance co-star Molly Hopkins, though the two have since had a huge falling out and are no longer friends.

In the comments of Tammy’s post, Cynthia wrote, “I would love to do a virtual bra fitting on you and help you find a bra that fits. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you are looking so good! 👏.”

Pic credit: @queentammy86/Instagram

However, not everyone saw Cynthia’s comment as being nice, and one user informed her that it was “such a nasty comment disguised as being nice.”

Cynthia hit back, writing, “The only one being nasty is you. I have been fitting Bras since I was 18 years old. It is clear by the picture that she has lost a ton of weight and could use a good bra to help with the weight that she is now carrying at the back of her neck.”

She continued, “I didn’t ask Tammi for any money. I was going to tell her what Size bra would work for her and then she could go buy the bra if she wanted to. It has been my life’s work to educate and help women find a proper fitting bra that will give them lift and support. I’m not even sure why you thought my comment was ugly? Or maybe you just wanted to be a Karen I don’t know.”

Pic credit: @queentammy86/Instagram

Whether or not Tammy has taken Cynthia up on her offer has yet to be determined, but it certainly seemed like an act of kindness to us.

Tammy Slaton’s weight-loss journey

Earlier this year, fans watched as 1000-Lb. Sisters documented Tammy’s near-death experience, which included a medically-induced coma to keep her alive.

Since then, she went through a lot of work to be able to have bariatric surgery and lose all the weight she did.

Tammy weighed 717 pounds at the start of her most recent journey and worked down to 534.7 pounds to be able to undergo bariatric surgery.

As of her last update, Tammy had lost about 300 pounds and was sitting at or around 375 pounds, meaning that she has lost nearly half of her body weight, which is an incredible feat that she should be very proud of.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.