1000-Lb. Sisters: See how much Amy Slaton’s baby has grown

Amy Slaton continues to celebrate every milestone in her sons’ lives, no matter how big or small.

The mother of two once feared she would never be able to have kids, so now that they’re here, she doesn’t miss an opportunity to love on them.

Amy’s first pregnancy was featured during Season 2 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. She learned she was expecting just months after receiving her gastric bypass surgery, although doctors advised her not to get pregnant for at least two years post-op.

Amy wasn’t perfect with her diet but still lost over 120 pounds. That weight loss also helped her conceive for a second time.

Amy has her hands full with two young boys under the age of two. However, she loves being a mom and often shares special moments with her followers online.

Recently, Amy took the time to share new pictures of her youngest son to celebrate his becoming a month older.

Amy Slaton shares new pics of her baby

It has officially been three months since Amy welcomed her second son, Glenn, into the family. To celebrate Glenn getting older, Amy shared some updated pics of him, showing how much he’s already grown.

In the pics, Glenn is sitting in his car seat wearing a yellow long-sleeved onesie. In the first pic, he appears to be laughing while slightly sticking out his tongue. The second pic shows his more serious side as he stares with a blank expression on his face.

In the last pic, Glenn is showing his happier side as he smiles while Amy holds a placard that says, “Three months” in front of him.

Amy captioned her post, saying, “Happy 3 month baby. Mama and dada and brother love you so much.”

After a difficult pregnancy, Amy delivered Glenn via a scheduled C-section and says he made their family complete and whole.

Amy Slaton is done having kids

Even before Glenn was born, Amy decided for him to be her last child. She and her husband, Michael, felt they would be happy with two kids and agreed that Amy would get her tubes tied.

Amy has always been transparent about her health struggles. Not only has her weight been an issue, but she also struggles with diabetes and high blood pressure, which makes being pregnant hard on her body.

Because of these concerns, Amy does not want to risk getting pregnant again and just wants to enjoy life with her boys. She says she will continue focusing on her health since she has yet to hit her goal.

Amy also wants to ensure her kids have a better relationship with food than she had when she was a child. So, she will focus on improving her knowledge of having a balanced diet to share that information with her family.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus and streaming on Discovery+.