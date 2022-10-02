1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton feels ‘lucky’ to have her kids

Amy Slaton expresses the love she has for her sons. Pic credit: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

After being told her weight would prevent her from successfully carrying a pregnancy to full term, Amy Slaton made her health a priority.

With the help of bariatric surgery, her dream of being a mom has now come true, and she is enjoying every moment of it.

With two sons under the age of two, Amy has her hands full as her kids are quickly growing up and demanding more of her time.

The desire to never miss a moment of their lives is part of the reason why Amy’s presence in the fourth season of 1000-Lb. Sisters remains uncertain.

Amy has kept her fans in the loop of her growing family from the very beginning. Both pregnancies were documented on the show, and she shared more personal moments on her social media accounts.

Now that both of her boys are here, Amy has called them her miracles and never misses an opportunity to tell the world how much she loves them.

Amy Slaton calls herself ‘lucky’ to have her boys

Amy recently took some time to show off her youngest son, Glenn, to her followers. She delivered him via C-section in July.

She posted two pics of baby Glenn where he is wearing a blue onesie that looks like a doctor’s lab coat. The photos show Glenn lying on his back and smiling for the camera.

In her caption, Amy spread the love across both of her sons. She wrote, “Glenn all smiley today. Lucky to have sweet babies. Both babies are good boys…”

Amy has shared that due to the high-risk pregnancies she endured, she is done having children and Glenn has completed her family. The brothers are less than two years apart and Amy hopes they will grow up having a close bond with one another.

Amy Slaton’s status on 1000-Lb. Sisters is still unknown

Once Amy learned she was pregnant for the second time, she began rethinking her role on 1000-Lb. Sisters. She has said multiple times that the filming schedule for the show became stressful for her and pulled her away from her family more than she liked.

Amy never confirmed she was leaving the show. She did, however, mention wanting to reduce her presence on the show so that she had more time to be with her kids.

Her older sister, Tammy, has confirmed that filming for the new season has begun. Tammy has not revealed which members of the cast are returning but has said some of her family are also filming at this time.

While Amy’s role in the upcoming season has yet to be defined, some fans are hoping she had agreed to share this next chapter of her life on screen.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.