10 signs the Duggar family is changing

The Duggar family has evolved a lot since first debuting in the reality TV world.

Many of the Duggar siblings are adults now with families of their own.

From one-off specials on Discovery to the two reality TV shows, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, there have been significant changes within the family.

As things continue to change, there are noticeable shifts within the Duggar family itself. The last seven years have altered the way they do things, with scandals stacked upon scandals.

Most recently, Josh Duggar knocked the Duggar family down several pegs again, and this time, their rebound isn’t going to be as powerful as it was back in 2015.

Things are changing, and these are 10 signs that changes within the Duggar family are happening.

No more reality TV shows

Known for their time on TLC, the Duggar family is widely recognizable. There are scenes from both shows that, when played, the viewers know exactly when and where they happened.

Unfortunately for the Duggars, reality TV is a thing of the past. TLC canceled Counting On after 11 seasons on the air. It was a spin-off of 19 Kids and Counting, which was axed when Josh Duggar suffered back-to-back scandals in 2015.

Without reality TV fame, the Duggar family is left scrambling to figure out what their next big move will be.

Dress codes broken

Several of the Duggar daughters have broken the dress code they grew up following. From baring their shoulders to wearing short shorts like Jinger Duggar did while building Felicity a swingset, the times are changing when it comes to clothing.

Since becoming adults, Jill, Jessa, Jana, Joy-Anna, and Jinger have all changed their styles. While some of the Duggar women have ventured further out, there have been changes made by all of the adult Duggar sisters.

Dirty laundry is aired

Last fall, Jill Duggar confirmed the rift between herself and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Her husband, Derick Dillard, hinted there were some issues, but until Jill spoke out about it, everything was speculation.

This likely isn’t the first time there has been a rift within the Duggar family, but it was the first time it was confirmed. Jill did hold out when she withheld the siblings’ names who were having a hard time with her stances, but followers continued to speculate about who they were anyway.

Having their own voices

For quite some time, Jim Bob Duggar did the speaking for the whole family. Michelle rarely weighed in, and when she did, it was something about a woman’s job being to please a man and be at his beck and call.

Now that several of the Duggar children are married, they have begun speaking out for themselves. They are no longer a united front, especially regarding Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were the first to release a statement, followed by several other couples. Issuing non-uniform statements is a huge sign the Duggar family is changing.

Moving away from the family

In recent years, some of the Duggar siblings have moved away from home. Jinger Duggar was the first to go when, in 2016, she married Jeremy Vuolo. They lived in Laredo, Texas, for a while, and currently, they are in Los Angeles, California.

Justin Duggar is the latest sibling to move away from Arkansas. He spent a lot of time in Texas while courting Claire Spivey, and the two decided to settle there after tying the knot. They live just a short distance away from her parents.

Breaking free from their traditional religion

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard gave up attending the church that Jill grew up in. They are no longer affiliated with the IBLP.

This was a massive change for them and something they talked about when doing several of their YouTube Q&A sessions. Jill and Derick believe in alcohol consumption in moderation, which for them is one drink with dinner on occasion.

They have moved away from what Jill grew up with but continue to put God first in their lives and attend a church that aligns more with their current beliefs.

More children and spouses aren’t working for Jim Bob Duggar

For a while, Jim Bob Duggar had his children following in his footsteps, and he employed them or their spouses.

That has changed. Some Duggar in-laws have their own careers, including Abbie Grace Burnett, who worked as a nurse before marrying John-David Duggar.

Austin Forsyth doesn’t work for Jim Bob either. He has a business often featured on Joy-Anna Duggar’s Instagram, as she and the children often visit him at work sites.

Josh, Joseph, and Josiah Duggar worked for Jim Bob at his car lot. What they are doing now remains unknown since the car lot was shut down following the raid in November 2019.

Grandchildren numbers are growing

It is no longer Michelle Duggar birthing children for the world to see. It is her children and their spouses who are growing the family line.

With 19 kids and one adopted son, the Duggar family was set. Several of the Duggar siblings have children, with the number of grandchildren growing each year.

They have 20 grandchildren with another granddaughter due this fall, bringing the total to 21 when she is born. Josh and Anna Duggar are the only couple expecting.

Two of their sons, Justin and Jedidiah, got married earlier this year and have yet to announce baby news.

Control of their lives is back for the siblings

One of the biggest things that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard took issue with was that nothing they did was on their time. They didn’t choose when to announce a pregnancy or share baby pictures.

Everything they did was used to make money or gain attention for the Duggar family. Now that Counting On is over, that has changed.

Less social media involvement for some

When the Duggars blew up on the reality TV circuit, and the siblings began to marry, the family had a strong social media presence.

They would document their gatherings, celebrate birthdays, and more. Many of the couples used joint social media accounting, and it was clear that the Duggars forced the siblings to remain active to generate hype and interest.

Now that the show is canceled, several have pulled back from social media. Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson haven’t posted in nearly a year. Their last post was on November 8, 2020, to celebrate Bella’s first birthday.

A life that is less in the spotlight is better for some couples, especially those who want to have a normal life.