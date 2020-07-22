Ragnarok Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Ragnarok, a Norwegian-language Netflix series, inspired by Norse mythological traditions, follows Magne Seier (David Stakston), a teenager who discovers that he is the incarnation of Thor, the Norse God of Thunder.

The high school teenager finds himself battling evil powers threatening to destroy the planetary environment through industrial pollution.

Although Ragnarok received mixed critical reviews, it has received a favorable audience response. The series earned an audience approval score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, compared with a critical review rating of 67 percent.

The trailer for Ragnarok Season 1 received nearly 5 million views on YouTube (see video below).

What’s on Netflix also reported that based on available metrics, the show ranked among the most p0pular on Netflix UK.

After watching the first six episodes of the series that dropped on Netflix in January 2020, fans have been clamoring for more.

“More Ragnarok! More seasons, longer seasons!” one Twitter fan wrote.

“Luv Rag! Want much more!” another tweeted.

Others have been asking whether the series will return to Netflix for Season 2.

If you’ve also been looking for information and updates about Ragnarok Season 2 on Netflix, here is everything you need to know.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Ragnarok?

Ragnorak Season 2 is coming to Netflix after Season 1 premiered on the streaming platform in January 2020.

Many fans took to Instagram to express delight after Netflix officially renewed Ragnarok for season 2 in March 2020.

“Yes! Thank you, Thank you!!!!!” one fan reacted on Instagram.

“Can’t wait,” another wrote.

“We need to see more [of Laurits as] Loki,” a third fan said.

Others wanted to know when Season 2 will come out.

Release date latest: When is Ragnarok Season 2 likely to come out?

Netflix has not announced a release date for Ragnarok Season 2.

Since Ragnarok Season 1 dropped on Netflix in January 2020, many fans have been hoping that the next season will drop on Netflix in January 2021.

Although it is expected that the upcoming season will premiere sometime in 2021, we currently don’t know how soon in 2021 that fans will be able to watch another season of exciting action and drama.

Amid the disruption to the production schedule for TV shows caused by the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, fans can only keep their fingers crossed and hope production on Ragnarok Season 2 will start as soon as coronavirus restrictions affecting the entertainment industry end.

But we don’t know yet when the restrictions will end.

Ragnarok is only one of several other Netflix shows experiencing delays in their new season after the streaming giant was forced to shut down production on scripted TV shows to curb the spread of the infection.

Other shows affected include The Witcher Season 2, Stranger Things Season 4, and Grace and Frankie Season 7.

Ragnarok Season 2 cast updates

Although Netflix has not yet confirmed the cast for the upcoming season, fans can expect that David Stakston will return as Magne, Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits, Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor, and Theresa Frostad Eggesbø as Saxa.

Others expected to return for Ragnarok Season 2 include Emma Bones as Gry, Henriette Steenstrup as Turid, and Synnøve Macody Lund as Ran.

It remains uncertain whether Vidar (Gísli Örn Garðarsson) will return in Season 1. Vidar could have been killed in the epic battle against Magne in the Season 1 finale.

What is Ragnarok about?

Ragnorok, a fantasy drama series created by Adam Price and directed by Mogens Hagedorn, is set in the fictional Norwegian town of Edda.

The series follows Magne, the living incarnation of Thor, the Norse God of Thunder, as he fights the wealthy Jutul family, whose factories are responsible for environmental pollution that is causing climate change.

However, the Jutul are not ordinary humans. They are actually the Jötunn frost giants from Norse mythology but live in Edda under the guise of wealthy human industrialists.

Magne fights to stop them from destroying the planet.

What to expect of Ragnarok Season 2

Ragnorok Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off after Magne defeated Vidar.

In the Season 1 finale, Fjor attacks Gry in an abandoned warehouse, but Magne arrives to save her. Vidar also arrives and realizes that Magne is Thor.

The two foes clash in an epic battle while Fjor and Gry escape from the scene.

Vidar nearly defeats Magne, but at the last moment, Magne summons lightning and uses it to strike Vidar. Vidar is defeated and apparently killed.

Magne is also hurt, but he presumably survived.

We will find out in Season 2 whether Vidar died after Magne summoned the powerful lightning strike that ended the epic battle in his favor.

After having defeated Vidar, Magne will also have to face the other Jutuls, including Ran (Synnøve Macody Lund), Fjor (Herman Tømmeraas), and Saxa (Theresa Frostad Eggesbø).

Fans are also hoping to see more of Magne’s brother, Laurits (Jonas Strand Gravli), following Season 1 hints that he might be Loki, the Norse trickster.