Queen Latifah stars in The Equalizer teaser trailer: Twitter fans react

CBS has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming crime drama series, The Equalizer.

Queen Latifah (Dana Elaine Owens) stars in the CBS revival of the 1980s series as the title character.

The Equalizer originally premiered on CBS in September 1985. The series ended in August 1989 after running on the network for four seasons. The original series starred the English actor Edward Woodward.

The Equalizer TV series inspired two movies. The first movie, released in 2014, starred Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas, David Harbour, Chloë Grace Moretz, Bill Pullman, and Melissa Leo.

The sequel, The Equalizer 2, released in July 2018, also starred Washington, alongside The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Bill Pullman, and Melissa Leo.

The Equalizer 2021 teaser trailer

CBS released the new 30-second teaser trailer earlier today.

She’s the one you call when you can’t call 911. #TheEqualizer premieres February 7 after the Super Bowl on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/Hsu3Ubs41a — The Equalizer (@TheEqualizerCBS) January 9, 2021

The Equalizer release date

CBS’s The Equalizer reboot is set to premiere on the network on February 7, 2021.

The Equalizer: Mixed reactions on Twitter

Many fans were excited about the reimagined character of the Equalizer — originally portrayed by Edward Woodward — as a black woman.

Queen Latifah is trending because she’s starring in a new show called The Equalizer. I’m intrigued! pic.twitter.com/V0FWhMYbaW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 9, 2021

Queen Latifah as a badass in The Equalizer new series?

Yes Please!!! pic.twitter.com/j59WUUtrcl — Earper Named Heather (@hdcummins) January 9, 2021

However, some fans appeared upset, insisting that Woodward was the only true Equalizer.

This was The Equalizer I knew growing up pic.twitter.com/nu2qOCp3hI — The Lone Wolf (@TheLoneWolf68) January 9, 2021

Some Denzel Washington fans also insisted that they preferred their favorite actor as the Equalizer and that they did not approve of Latifah replacing him.

We all now the only true equalizer was Denzel pic.twitter.com/L34hn5dWu0 — Evilldead (@Robertbigrob512) January 9, 2021

QUESTION: Do we really need another The Equalizer reboot, this time with Queen Latifah as the lead? I mean, I enjoyed the Denzel Washington version (also a reboot) but I think they should have just left it at that. pic.twitter.com/AI0BRLaOfu — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) November 11, 2020



The Equalizer cast

The upcoming revival of The Equalizer TV series is a reimagination of the original drama series.

It stars Queen Latifah as Robyn “The Equalizer” McCall, Chris Noth as William Bishop, and Lorraine Toussaint as Auntie Vi.

Others include Liza Lapira as Melody Bayani, Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, and Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian.

What is The Equalizer about?

The new series, created by Richard Lindheim and Queen Latifah, follows the life of a single mother and vigilante Robyn McCall (aka The Equalizer).

The character, played by Queen Latifah, helps others to get justice while also pursuing her private quest for justice.