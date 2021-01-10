Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Queen Latifah stars in The Equalizer teaser trailer: Twitter fans react


Hip-hop artist Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah stars in the upcoming reboot of The Equalizer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

CBS has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming crime drama series, The Equalizer.

Queen Latifah (Dana Elaine Owens) stars in the CBS revival of the 1980s series as the title character.

The Equalizer originally premiered on CBS in September 1985. The series ended in August 1989 after running on the network for four seasons. The original series starred the English actor Edward Woodward.

The Equalizer TV series inspired two movies. The first movie, released in 2014, starred Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas, David Harbour, Chloë Grace Moretz, Bill Pullman, and Melissa Leo.

The sequel, The Equalizer 2, released in July 2018, also starred Washington, alongside The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Bill Pullman, and Melissa Leo.

The Equalizer 2021 teaser trailer

CBS released the new 30-second teaser trailer earlier today.

The Equalizer release date

CBS’s The Equalizer reboot is set to premiere on the network on February 7, 2021.

The Equalizer: Mixed reactions on Twitter

Many fans were excited about the reimagined character of the Equalizer — originally portrayed by Edward Woodward — as a black woman.

However, some fans appeared upset, insisting that Woodward was the only true Equalizer.

Some Denzel Washington fans also insisted that they preferred their favorite actor as the Equalizer and that they did not approve of Latifah replacing him.


The Equalizer cast

The upcoming revival of The Equalizer TV series is a reimagination of the original drama series.

It stars Queen Latifah as Robyn “The Equalizer” McCall, Chris Noth as William Bishop, and Lorraine Toussaint as Auntie Vi.

Others include Liza Lapira as Melody Bayani, Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, and Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian.

What is The Equalizer about?

The new series, created by Richard Lindheim and Queen Latifah, follows the life of a single mother and vigilante Robyn McCall (aka The Equalizer).

The character, played by Queen Latifah, helps others to get justice while also pursuing her private quest for justice.

 

 

John Thomas Didymus
Latest posts by John Thomas Didymus (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x