Pat Sajak ‘stirring the pot’ in Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest’s relationship

Ryan Seacrest is bending over backward to impress Vanna White, but to no avail because she’s missing her former co-host, Pat Sajak.

That’s according to a Wheel of Fortune insider who says Ryan and Pat are vying for Vanna’s attention.

Now that Ryan has taken over Pat’s position as the host of Wheel of Fortune, the 49-year-old has been trying his hardest to “win over” Vanna.

A source spoke with Closer Weekly and revealed that Ryan is jealous of Vanna and Pat’s bond.

“Ryan’s going all out to make himself more likable to Vanna, which hasn’t been easy, especially with the hold Pat continues to have over her,” the insider shared.

The claim is that Ryan and Pat are reportedly in a “silly, childish game” to get on Vanna’s good side.

But Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White share a “sensitive” relationship because of Vanna’s ongoing camaraderie with Pat off-camera.

The mystery tipster tells the outlet that Pat is “whining in [Vanna’s] ear about [Ryan] and stirring the pot.”

Vanna and Pat still regularly have lunch together, something Ryan hopes to mimic to make Sony Pictures Studios a “pleasurable place” to work.

Without Pat by her side, Vanna purportedly feels “lost,” the source adds.

“Vanna has Pat on speed dial, and she’s been keeping him fully appraised on how Ryan is moving along,” the source told Closer Weekly. “She thinks the world of Pat.”

Vanna is ‘lost’ with Pat Sajak by her side

Pat and Vanna worked together for over 40 years, and, according to the source, they miss each other “terribly.”

As the insider said, “The truth is, Vanna feels lost, and Ryan doesn’t hold a candle to the connection she always shared with Pat.”

Vanna and Pat’s on-screen relationship carried over into their personal lives. The co-workers became good friends while working together at Wheel of Fortune.

So much so that Vanna, 67, admits she considers Pat, 77, a part of her family.

Earlier this year, during an interview with Good Morning America, Vanna shared, “I think of Pat as family and always will. We called ourselves Ken and Barbie.”

“I mean, we’re not quite that today. But Ken and Barbie go together and always have,” Vanna continued. “Peanut butter and jelly go together. Pat and Vanna go together.”

Ryan and Vanna claim they’re friends on and off Wheel of Fortune

Despite rumors that Vanna and Ryan are struggling to get along, they have a united front for Wheel of Fortune fans.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the duo shared dinner in July 2024 ahead of Ryan’s Season 42 debut.

The twosome looked happy to be spending time together, and in the caption, Vanna seemingly put the rumors to rest about her and Ryan’s rocky relationship.

Vanna told her Instagram followers, “Friends on and off camera. Enjoying one of our favorites, Chicken and Dumplings!”

Ryan concurred, responding in the comments section, “Always a treat!” Here’s to more fun moments and delicious bites!”