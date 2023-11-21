Vanna White says she and Wheel of Fortune co-host Pat Sajak call themselves Ken and Barbie

Wheel of Fortune co-hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been each other’s sidekicks for over 40 years.

The gameshow-hosting duo has been working together for so long that they even consider each other family.

During a recent interview for Good Morning America, Vanna reflected on her career with Wheel of Fortune, which spans more than four decades.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 41 years,” Vanna admitted to GMA.

As her colleague, Pat Sajak, finishes out his 41st and final season on Wheel of Fortune before retiring, Vanna spoke about how much she’ll miss her co-worker and shared a little bit about their personal relationship.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I think of Pat as family and always will,” Vanna dished. “We called ourselves Ken and Barbie.”

Vanna White says she and Pat Sajak ‘go together and always have’

“I mean, we’re not quite that today. But Ken and Barbie go together and always have,” Vanna clarified. “Peanut butter and jelly go together. Pat and Vanna go together.”

Although Pat, 77, is calling it quits on his career after this season of Wheel of Fortune, Vanna, 66, isn’t quite ready for that stage in her own life just yet.

“When Pat told me he was going to retire, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh. I’m not sure that I’m ready to retire,'” Vanna confessed. “So, when I thought about it and thought about it… and I just wasn’t ready to retire.”

Instead, Vanna will stick around, at least for a couple more years, since her contract with Sony Pictures Television was extended through the 2025-2026 season.

When it comes down to it, Vanna is committed to her job as Wheel of Fortune’s tile-turner and isn’t quite ready to hang up her hat like Pat.

“I love my job. I love being here,” Vanna shared with Good Morning America.

Vanna gushes over her favorite episode of Wheel of Fortune in 41 years

While Vanna has been clapping and turning tiles for 41 years, it was just recently that she witnessed her favorite episode of all time.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a 92-year-old contestant named Liz appeared alongside her son for the Wheel of Fortune Home for the Holidays week-long special.

Liz and her son KC’s efforts earned them $65,500 in total winnings for the evening, and Liz stole the hearts of Wheel of Fortune viewers and Pat and Vanna.

Following Liz’s episode, Vanna sat down with her and gave her a major compliment, telling her, “Liz, I have to tell you, you are my favorite show in 41 years.”

“You made this show so special! Thank you so much!”

Liz expressed her own feelings of gratitude and reciprocated the praise when she told Vanna, “It couldn’t have happened without you. It’s been a real, real ride. I loved every minute of it.”

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.