Ryan Seacrest could ‘push’ Vanna White out for ‘younger’ Wheel of Fortune hostess

Ryan Seacrest has brought new life to Wheel of Fortune.

Since his debut in Season 42, the TV veteran has boosted ratings, and viewers are taking notice.

Ryan’s first episode as the host of Wheel of Fortune garnered an astonishing 9.63 million viewers, as Monsters and Critics reported.

His ratings squashed his longtime predecessor, Pat Sajak’s premiere episode in Season 41, which drew 5.68 million viewers.

Now that Ryan is aware of his impact on Wheel of Fortune, he’s walking around set with a “huge swagger,” says an insider, and he’s ready to make some changes at Sony Pictures Studios.

A source spoke with Closer Weekly and revealed that the 49-year-old entertainment legend holds so much power now that he may be looking to get rid of his co-host, 67-year-old Vanna White.

Ryan Seacrest ‘can do what he wants’ on Wheel of Fortune

The tipster claims that because Ryan’s incredible numbers “speak for themselves,” he could make some major changes at Wheel of Fortune as a way to “improve the flow of the show.”

In fact, the source told Closer Weekly that Ryan could override Vanna’s Wheel of Fortune contract and bring in a new, younger hostess to work alongside.

“If he wants to bring a younger, more modern hostess he probably can do that even if Vanna has done a deal,” they alleged.

“The pressure is on to keep the numbers up, and what Ryan’s brilliant at is flogging people around him to do his bidding,” they added.

It’s all about Ryan maintaining the show’s viewership, adds the source. If the American Idol host is able to do that, he can get away with anything, they claim.

“At the end of the day, as long as the numbers are high, Ryan can do what he wants,” the insider continued. “And if he wants to push Vanna out, it’s possible he’ll get the green light.”

The insider also claims that Vanna’s off-camera antics are getting under Ryan’s skin.

Apparently, Vanna has been meeting up with her former coworker, Pat Sajak, for lunch, and Ryan isn’t thrilled about it.

According to Closer Weekly, Ryan is “annoyed” by their mid-day rendezvous.

Are Ryan and Vanna feuding?

Amid the chatter online that Ryan is making moves behind the scenes to get himself a new co-host, he and Vanna have been putting on a united front.

The duo has been singing a different tune in the public eye, making it known that they get along both on and off camera.

Ahead of their September 2024 Wheel of Fortune debut, Vanna shared an Instagram post that seemingly dispelled the rumors that she and Ryan don’t get along.

In the photo, she and Ryan were all smiles for the camera as they enjoyed dinner together.

In the caption, Vanna wrote, “Friends on and off camera. Enjoying one of our favorites, Chicken and Dumplings!”

Ryan responded with a message that also implied the word on the street is simply untrue.

“Always a treat! Here’s to more fun moments and delicious bites!” he wrote.