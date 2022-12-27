Outlander: Season 7 will premiere in the Summer of 2023

Sam Heughan stars as Jamie Fraser, as portrayed in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Ever since Season 6 of Outlander ended on a cliffhanger, fans have been desperate to learn when Season 7 will premiere.

The final episode left Claire in a cell in Wilmington, accused of murdering Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds), and Jamie (Sam Heughan) rushing to be by her side.

As yet, there is no official premiere date for the time-traveling historical drama series, but Starz has just narrowed the window significantly.

Previously, it was believed that Season 7 would drop in 2023, but there was no news on when exactly.

Filming for the new installment was announced, and the network revealed Season 7 would have more episodes in order to make up for the truncated sixth season.

Now, we know that Outlander will return in the Summer of 2023.

Sam Heughan as Jamie, Caitriona Balfe as Claire, Sophie Skelton as Brianna, and Richard Rankin as Roger, as shown on-set for Season 7 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

New trailer for Season 7 of Outlander reveals premiere details

Just before Christmas, Starz released a short teaser for Season 7 of Outlander.

In it, new details regarding Claire’s fate were hinted at, including a harrowing scene that showed her standing on the gallows with a noose around her neck.

However, between the tantalizing snippets, the network dropped some major news regarding the air date.

“The phenomenon returns,” the clip teases before ending by announcing that Season 7 will premiere in the Summer of 2023.

“I’ll be dreaming of the future until Summer 2023,” was written in the caption for the trailer when it dropped to Outlander’s official Twitter account.

Christmas has come early this year with the #Outlander Season 7 teaser trailer! I'll be dreaming of the future until Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/BBq9Yh6GwR — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 23, 2022

Season 7 of Outlander will be super-sized

As soon as the trailer dropped, it was shared across various social media accounts, including Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s official Instagram accounts. All of these confirmed the exciting news that Outlander could return as early as June next year.

As pointed out by Entertainment Weekly, Season 7 of Outlander will include 16 episodes which will follow a multitude of storylines.

Not only will Claire’s harrowing trial be covered, but the American Revolution is also unfolding.

In addition, a new brother and sister duo will also be introduced. Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) and Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips) will befriend the Frasers after Denzell joins the Continental Army as a surgeon, and his sister tags along with him.

Finally, the return of Jamie’s son, William Ransom — now all grown up — will also shake things up in Season 7.

Season 6 only featured eight episodes due to the global coronavirus pandemic making it hard to film all of the episodes with shutdowns and various restrictions in place to help slow the spread of the novel virus.

Season 7 of Outlander will premiere in the Summer of 2023.