New Outlander clip teases a terrible fate for Claire Fraser in Season 7

Caitriona Balfe stars as Claire Fraser in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

As 2023 approaches, fans of Outlander are wondering when Season 7 will drop.

As of this writing, there has been no official word from the Starz network regarding the premiere date. However, filming has been underway for some time now.

With the global coronavirus pandemic, Season 6 of the hit historical drama series was truncated, but Season 7 promises to be bigger and better, with 16 episodes scheduled this time.

In the last installment, the Christies were introduced and wreaked havoc on Fraser’s Ridge, and this story is set to continue when Outlander returns.

Season 6 culminated with Claire being taken by force by the Committee of Safety and wound up in Wilmington with only Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) on her side.

Now, in a new trailer released just before Christmas, it looks like Claire may pay the ultimate price in Season 7.

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, as portrayed in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Stars releases a new Season 7 trailer for Outlander

Season 6 of Outlander saw Claire being accused of murdering Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds).

Even though she didn’t do it, the Committee of Safety are sure she did, and that’s why they took her to Wilmington so that she could stand trial for the death of Malva.

And if she is found guilty of murder, Claire could very well lose her life.

Now, while the Season 6 finale revealed her husband, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), is on his way to rescue her, the latest clip for Season 7 shows he might be too late to save his wife.

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser, as seen in Episode 8 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

Claire looks set for a harrowing season in Outlander

The new clip opens with Jamie talking about a dream he had and shows footage of him and Claire in happier times.

Various scenes are shown from both Season 6 and what appears to be Season 7 as the montage continues and Jamie speaks.

Then, a disturbing image is shown of Claire that is definitely from Season 7 of Outlander, as her hair is now shorter.

First, her feet are shown as she steps onto a wooden platform. Then, the shot pans upward to show Claire standing on the gallows, a noose around her neck.

There are tears in her eyes, and she looks obviously frightened by the situation.

In a gut-wrenching moment, it appears Claire is pushed, although it appears to be a result of someone walking behind her and bumping into her, not the final push that sends her to her death.

If this scene is real and not a dream, it would mean that Claire is found guilty of the murder of Malva, and she is now being sent to her death.

However, the short teaser does not show any further details surrounding Claire’s fate, meaning viewers will have to wait until Season 7 drops to find out more.

Christmas has come early this year with the #Outlander Season 7 teaser trailer! I'll be dreaming of the future until Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/BBq9Yh6GwR — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 23, 2022

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7 and will air in 2023.