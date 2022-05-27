Outlander: Sam Heughan is currently filming night shoots for Season 7

Sam Heughan stars as Jamie Fraser in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

With Season 6 of Starz’s Outlander only recently concluded, viewers are already desperately looking forward to Season 7, which has been confirmed by the network. Now, Sam Heughan has announced that night filming is currently underway on the hit historical time-traveling drama series.

Season 6 was a shortened installment thanks to filming during the global coronavirus pandemic. So, it seemed like the season came and went much more quickly than in previous years.

Season 7 is expected to be longer and will incorporate some storylines that should have been included in Season 6 but which were cut due to the truncated season.

And, with filming underway, fans are already anticipating the possibility of seeing Season 7 of Outlander sooner rather than later.

Filming is currently underway on Season 7 of Outlander

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, filming is already underway on Season 7 of Outlander.

It is unclear just how long filming will take to complete the expected 16 episodes.

According to Digital Spy, Caitriona Balfe (who portrays Claire Fraser) has stated that it will take approximately 13 months to complete filming on Outlander.

If this is the case, things will not be wrapped up until May 2023. Then, post-production will commence, which could take many more months on top of that before Season 7 is ready to premiere.

Although, Deadline has also reported that fans could be getting new episodes as early as the end of 2022, indicating that Season 7 could premiere before production has been completed.

Recently, Sam Heughan (who portrays Jamie Fraser) took to Twitter to discuss filming the upcoming installment of Outlander.

Sam Heughan confirms night shoots

Currently, the actor is busy filming night scenes for Season 7 of Outlander.

“Night shoot…. Done,” Heughan wrote in the caption for his Twitter post. Included, was a gif of Jamie telling Claire, “I won’t be getting any more sleep tonight.”

Then, today, he revealed that more night shoots were in order, adding, “Night shoot no2! Let’s do this!”

Once again, the actor included a gif of his character. This time, Jamie declares, “No turning back now, Sassenach.”

Night shoot no2! Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/GAxuECVTSF — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) May 26, 2022

As yet, it is unclear exactly how many night shoots remain. Neither is it clear what the scenes are about as Heughan did not elaborate any further in his social media posts.

However, for those who have read the Outlander books by Diana Gabaldon, it certainly gives them something to mull over during the Droughtlander as they dig into book seven, titled An Echo in the Bone, in order to find out what the scenes could revolve around.

For the rest of us, it is likely still a long wait to find out any more regarding these scenes.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but, as yet, no premiere date has been released by Starz.