Outlander: Lucifer’s Tom Ellis reveals he once tried out for the part of ‘Black Jack’ Randall

To many fans of Starz’s Outlander, Tobias Menzies is Black Jack Randall, the distant relative to Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) first husband, Frank (also played by Tobias Menzies).

However, a recent interview with Tom Ellis, who is probably most well-known for his role as Lucifer Morningstar in Lucifer, revealed that Ellis once tried out for the joint part in Outlander many years ago.

Tom Ellis and Sam Heughan are good friends

According to Hello!, Ellis is a long-time friend of star of the show Sam Heughan, who plays the main character of Jamie Fraser in Outlander. It seems that back before Heughan won the coveted role of Jamie, Ellis also tried out for a role in Starz’s hit historical drama series.

“I auditioned for Outlander, not for Jamie Fraser but for Tobias Menzies’ part, ‘Black Jack’ Randall,” Ellis revealed to Square Mile. “I remember reading the script thinking, ‘This is really good.'”

In some ways, it is very hard to imagine anyone else playing either Randall role other than Menzies, but Ellis would have certainly have been able to bring the Randall charm to the part, that’s for sure.

Heughan, who was also present for the interview, commented on how well he would have portrayed Frank and Black Jack.

“Actually, you would have been brilliant at that because Frank Randall is this charming, loveable character and then Black Jack, the other part you would have had to play, is just violent,” Heughan said. However, he was also quick to point out that “Tobias, of course, does an amazing job.”

With the pair having been friends for so long, Ellis admitted that it would have been great fun to be on set together, even though Outlander would have required them to do many challenging scenes.

With Lucifer now finished, Ellis hints he would be happy to join Outlander

As Deadline pointed out, filming has just concluded on the final season of Lucifer. This would give Ellis the perfect opportunity to join the cast of Outlander should he desire and this is something Heughan encouraged.

“We’re still waiting for you,” Heughan said when discussing the casting choices made on Outlander.

As for whether or not Ellis would be up for that?

“Well, I’m nearly finished [filming Lucifer]. If Covid ever lets us finish this job, then yes,” Ellis replied in the Square Mile interview, which was conducted prior to filming completion.

While that is not an absolute declaration that he would be joining the cast of Outlander, it certainly implies that he would be happy to be considered for any roles that came his way in the future. And Starz has just confirmed that Outlander will be renewed for a seventh series.

However, whether or not this actually happens remains to be seen.

Season 6 of Outlander will air on the Starz network at a later date.