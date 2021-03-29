Lucifer Season 5B: Netflix announced premiere date

Tom Ellis and Lauren German of Lucifer. Pic credit: Netflix

There’s a devilish new date for Netflix fans.

The streaming service has just announced that May 28 will see the final nine episodes of the penultimate season of Lucifer dropped at once. These will set up the sixth and final season of the popular supernatural drama.

Lucifer’s journey

Loosely based on the DC/Vertigo comic of the same name, Lucifer focuses on the Devil (Tom Ellis) becoming tired of ruling Hell and moving to Los Angeles. While running a nightclub, Lucifer soon aides police detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) in solving crimes.

The series became a cult success when it premiered on Fox in 2016 and managed to run for three seasons. A fan outrage erupted when Fox canceled the show in 2018 right after a cliffhanger where Chloe finally realizes Lucifer is, in fact, the Devil.

The huge uproar convinced Netflix to renew the show for a fourth season. Originally, the fifth season was going to be it’s last, but Netflix decided to allow one more year to wrap the series up.

While the plan was for the full fifth season to drop at once, production of this season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Where we left off

The first half of Season 5 had Lucifer briefly reassuming ruling Hell but returning to Earth after learning his troublesome twin brother Michael (also played by Ellis) was posing as him to cause trouble on Earth.

Lucifer’s longtime demonic aide, Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), feeling betrayed by Lucifer’s choosing to be with Chloe, allied herself with Michael. Michael’s plot involved tricking brother Amenadiel (DB Woodside) into becoming so concerned over his son with psychiatrist Linda (Rachael Harris) that he used his powers to freeze time just after Lucifer told Chloe he loves her.

The brothers were about to battle when they were interrupted by their father, God himself (Dennis Haysbert).

The season will start with Lucifer and Michael both dealing with their parental issues. Ellis had shared how this will shake up the Devil.

“It takes him back to a very primal place, and his feelings are very raw. “I’m just so happy and so proud of what we’ve done. The first two episodes of the second half of season 5 are my two favorite episodes of the season, without a doubt.”

What to expect during Season 5B

Other plotlines will involve Lucifer coming to grips with his love for Chloe, who in turn has to handle the implications of having the Prince of Darkness as a lover.

Meanwhile, lab tech Ella (Aimee Garcia) is reeling from discovering her boyfriend was a serial killer, which shakes her usually jaunty personality. Maze will still be dealing with her issues over Lucifer and her strained friendship with Linda, who’s reaching out to the daughter she’d given up for adoption years before.

The most anticipated episode will be a musical getting out Lucifer’s issues and an episode titled, “The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar.”

While producers are tight on any details, the fact the season finale is titled “Goodbye, Lucifer” hints things may not be going well for the former ruler of Hell. Yet the announcement of the continuation of the season is devilishly good news for the show’s fans.

Lucifer Season 5B drops on Netflix May 28.