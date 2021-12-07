One Chicago fall finales: Synopsis for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Brett Dalton as Jason Pelham and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on the Chicago Fire fall finale. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The One Chicago fall finales are coming up on the NBC TV schedule.

These are the final new Fall 2021 episodes for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., with a lot of cliffhangers likely to be on the holiday menu.

Ahead of the big day, episode images for the Chicago Med fall finale reveal it will be a holiday-themed event with one doctor dressed up as Santa Claus.

And the Chicago Fire fall finale images reveal an accident taking place at Winterfest. But the images also show off some fun at Firehouse 51.

The Chicago P.D. fall finale has been kept under wraps, for the most part, shrouding that upcoming episode in mystery. It means that anything could happen.

Below, we have the episode synopsis that has been released for each One Chicago show, with all of the fall finales scheduled to air on Wednesday, December 8. We also have videos of some important scenes from earlier in the fall.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 9 synopsis

There is a lot of ground to cover in the final new Fall 2021 episode of Chicago Med, but at least it looks like Halstead’s investigation is coming to an end, with possibly a dramatic impact on him and Med.

"The outcome of Halstead's investigation weighs heavily on his mind as he works with Scott to save an infant; Hammer and Taylor both struggle to keep their secrets; Marcel and Blake work with Abrams to save a patient in need of a liver transplant."

And here is a scene from earlier in Season 7 that caught a lot of Chicago Med fans off guard as the episode played out.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 9 synopsis

One of the big questions that haven’t been answered on Chicago Fire Season 10 is how the open lieutenant position left behind by Matt Casey is going to be filled. During the Chicago Fire fall finale, we may find out more information about Stella Kidd possibly returning or if new guy Jason Pelham is going to keep that job.

“Gallo, Violet and Ritter debut their microbrewery business at Winterfest; Brett prepares to present her paramedicine program to an oversight panel; Firehouse 51 gets in the holiday spirit.”

Below is a scene from earlier in Chicago Fire Season 10 that could still have an impact on Herrmann and Brett in the future.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 9 synopsis

On Chicago P.D., viewers are going to see what is in store for Intelligence when it comes to the ongoing FBI investigation. Will Halstead, Voight, and Upton all still work for the police department when FBI Special Agent Walker North is done with them?

“With the FBI closing in on the Roy Walton investigation, Voight and Halstead strategize on a way out; after a city bus driver is shot by a passenger, the team investigates a possible abduction.”

Below is an important scene from earlier in Chicago P.D. Season 9 that should be re-watched ahead of what’s coming.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.