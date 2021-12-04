Chicago Med fall finale images released, holiday episode showcased

Dominic Rains is featured as Dr. Crockett Marcel on the Chicago Med Season 7 fall finale. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med fall finale is coming up soon and we have been given a good look at images from that big episode.

As you can see from above, where Dr. Crockett Marcel (played by Dominic Rains) is dressed in an “ugly sweater,” this is going to be a holiday-themed episode for the One Chicago drama.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 9 is called Secret Santa Has a Gift for You and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, December 8. It’s the final new episode for Fall 2021, and when it concludes the show begins its long winter hiatus.

According to the episode synopsis from NBC, “The outcome of Halstead’s investigation weighs heavily on his mind as he works with Scott to save an infant; Hammer and Taylor both struggle to keep their secrets; Marcel and Blake work with Abrams to save a patient in need of a liver transplant.”

Chicago Med fall finale images

Below are some images that were released for the Chicago Med fall finale and it gives a small look at what will be covered on the big night.

In this first image, we see Dr. Will Halstead and Dr. Dean Archer enjoying beverages as they hang out at a Chicago Med party/reception.

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead and Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer on Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 9. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The next image comes from that same party/reception, with Dr. Scott, Maggie, and Sharon as seen from the other side of the room.

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie and Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott on the Chicago Med fall finale. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

And the holiday party also has Santa turning up (with one of the doctors playing him).

Brennan Brown as Dr. Sam Abrams and Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris on Chicago Med fall finale 2021. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

More images from Chicago Med 2021 fall finale

The holiday-themed Chicago Med episode is going to cover more than just a party, though, and here are some images from elsewhere on the night. It begins with Dr. Hammer and Dr. Taylor working on an important patient.

Asjha Cooper as Vanessa Taylor and Kristin Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer on the Season 7 Chicago med fall finale. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

And in the next picture, we have Dr. Marcel working with Dr. Blake on the transplant patient.

Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel, Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Pamela Blake, and Brennan Brown as Dr. Sam Abrams on Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 9. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

As a reminder, the Chicago Med Season 7 fall finale airs on Wednesday, December 8. It is the final new episode for Fall 2021, but at least NBC has already released the early episode schedule for upcoming Chicago Med episodes in 2022.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.