Chicago Fire fall finale images released for last 2021 episode

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo and Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter on the Chicago Fire Fall 2021 finale episode. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire fall finale is a holiday episode this year, and the early images released for the big episode indicate just that.

On the Chicago Fire TV schedule for this season, we have just about reached the December 8 fall finale.

Prior to this, NBC released the synopsis for the new episode of the show, letting us all know that Firehouse 51 would be getting into the holiday spirit.

And now, we get to take a look at some of the important plot points, as revealed through key images that have been made public.

Chicago Fire fall finale images – Season 10, Episode 9

In this first image below, we see Severide and Cruz trying to cut into a Christmas tree (a large one) that has toppled onto onlookers.

It might be a heavy hint why the episode is called Winterfest and it looks like Firehouse 51 is going to be tasked with saving the day.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz on Chicago Fire fall finale. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

In the next photo, we get a different look at the chaos taking place at the fallen Christmas tree.

Chicago Fire fallen Christmas tree for Season 10, Episode 9. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

And in this additional image from the Christmas tree situation, we see Mouch and Dalton trying to deal with a different section.

Christian Stolte as Mouch and Brett Dalton at Jason Pelham on the Chicago Fire Season 10 fall finale. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

More images from Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 9

This next photo from the Chicago Fire fall finale shows Gallo and Ritter enjoying some time at Firehouse 51 with the resident Dalmatian.

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo and Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Mouch, Sylvie Brett, and Violet also get to spend some time relaxing at the fire station with the dog in this next photo.

Kara Kilmer as Sylvie Brett, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, and Christian Stolte as Mouch on the Chicago Fire Season 10 fall finale. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

What’s missing from the Chicago Fire fall finale image?

Stella Kidd does not appear in any of the images that NBC has released for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 9. This raises some questions about what her involvement will be and if it is going to just be one of those phone call appearances (we hope not).

Previously, it was revealed by one of the Chicago Fire co-showrunners that Kidd will be a part of the Chicago Fire fall finale. So at least we know she will appear at some point to possibly help provide a cliffhanger that One Chicago fans will have to think about during the long winter hiatus.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.