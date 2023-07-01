One Chicago cast members avoid going on strike for now

Cast members from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have temporarily avoided going on strike.

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists recently voted to go on strike if a new contract is not in place soon.

SAG-AFTRA is an organization that represents television actors, journalists, radio personalities, and many other people within the film and television industry.

The stars of the One Chicago shows are all members of SAG. And SAG is trying to get a new contract that yields its members better pay and benefits.

Members of SAG also support the WGA (the Writers Guild of America). The WGA already went on strike, halting the production of nearly every scripted television show.

To break it all down, the work on new episodes of the One Chicago shows won’t continue until the WGA and SAG have new contracts.

Negotiations extended by SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) agreed to extend the 2020 TV/Theatrical contracts until July 12.

Those agreements were set to expire on the evening of June 30 but were extended so negotiations on a new contract could continue.

It has also been stated that a mutually agreed upon media blackout will happen during negotiations. This means the two sides cannot speak to the media about what is being discussed.

What impact will the strikes have on One Chicago?

If the WGA strike and a pending SAG strike go on for too long, it will impact the fall schedule for NBC.

New seasons of the shows have already been ordered and are slated to debut this fall. But if no writers or cast members are available to film them, then NBC will be forced to postpone its Wednesday night lineup.

That would be bad news for fans who want to enjoy new content from One Chicago.

Many questions were left unanswered following cliffhangers in each of the dramas.

Chicago P.D. left viewers wondering if Adam Ruzek is going to die.

Chicago Fire has one star worried a cast member is about to get killed off.

And Chicago Med is in turmoil after the new boss tried to make the hospital a for-profit destination.

For One Chicago fans looking for fresh content to watch during the hiatus, NBC debuted a new show called LA Fire & Rescue. It shows what the job is like for real-life first responders.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.