New One Chicago trailer reveals Stellaride reunion, a new Chicago Med doctor, and intense P.D. case

A fresh new trailer has been released for the One Chicago shows.

New footage from the season premieres of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. is featured.

With only a few weeks until everything returns, this trailer sets the stage for what’s to come.

As a reminder, Med, Fire, and P.D. debut new episodes on Wednesday, January 17.

It’s been a while since new content debuted, but the wait is nearly over for Chi-hards.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Each Chicago show also has noteworthy plot points that will hugely impact the early episodes this winter.

A fresh new One Chicago teaser trailer

Below is the new trailer that NBC released this weekend. It features new footage from Chicago Med Season 9, Chicago Fire Season 12, and Chicago P.D. Season 11.

The footage begins with Officer Kim Burgess saluting a commanding officer as the voice of Firefighter Stella Kidd is heard in the background. Is this a nod to the case Intelligence closed at the end of Chicago P.D. Season 10?

The scene shifts to Officer Kevin Atwater helping someone on the Chicago P.D. season premiere before the return date of January 17 flashes on the screen.

Kidd is then shown speaking to her husband, Kelly Severide, as the slow roll of new footage continues. The Stellaride reunion has nearly arrived.

Chicago Med then enters the trailer, with hints of a mass-casualty event happening in the city.

The music starts to speed up as another Stellaride scene is shown, a new Chicago Med doctor introduces himself to Dr. Daniel Charles, and then some scenes from last season’s Chicago P.D. finale are shown.

The trailer ends with an appearance by Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton.

our one chicago fam is almost back 💚🧡💙



don't miss the season premieres january 17 on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/rV9qezJS2b — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 30, 2023

Spoilers from the One Chicago shows

Here are some Chicago Fire spoilers that the showrunner recently revealed. She talked about what will happen in the first episode of Season 12.

Actor Alberto Rosende confirmed he has exited the Chicago Fire cast. Alberto played firefighter Blake Gallo on the show, and his final episode is the Season 12 premiere.

Chicago P.D. spoilers were also released. The showrunner released these details ahead of the new season.

It was revealed that Tracy Spiridakos is leaving the Chicago P.D. cast. This is why the trailer above paused on a scene with her character, as Upton doesn’t have many episodes left.

As a reminder, the shows return on the night of Wednesday, January 17.

Previous episodes of the One Chicago shows are available for streaming on Peacock.

One Chicago returns with new episodes on January 17.