NCIS writers are back to work with a tough task for Season 21

The Writers Strike ended, meaning many writers could return to work.

This means that work on NCIS Season 21 could also resume.

Deadline reported that the writers rooms for several big shows at CBS planned to open their doors last week.

Those shows include NCIS, Fire Country, Ghosts, and The Neighborhood.

Hollywood was at a standstill due to the Writers Strike and the ongoing SAG-Aftra strike.

Negotiations between the writers and the studios took a while, but a new deal was struck.

Work resumes on NCIS Season 21

The NCIS writers can resume work on episodes for Season 21. CBS already renewed the program, even though a work stoppage took place.

Filming can’t begin since the actors and actresses are still on strike, but the writers can lay the groundwork for the new season.

This is how a typical season would also begin, with the writers sitting down to create scripts and story ideas before production officially begins.

NCIS Season 21 will likely be shortened unless CBS decides to air episodes during Summer 2024. So fans should expect fewer episodes.

On this day in 2003, the very first episode of #NCIS aired — 20 years flies by when you're having fun ✨ Be sure to tune in to the NCIS Day 20th anniversary marathon event this Monday starting at 8/7c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/U6zvrvWQ8m — The NCISverse (@ncisverse) September 23, 2023

A difficult task for the NCIS writers

Actor David McCallum died in late September.

David played Chief Medical Examiner Donald Mallard on the NCIS cast.

Though Ducky had become more of a supporting character, he was still alive in the NCIS Universe.

The NCIS writers must determine how to deal with his death on the show.

Characters have died off-screen before. That was how the writers dealt with the wife of Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

Rather than have Palmer’s wife die in real-time, the show had a time jump and surfaced with Palmer mourning the loss of his wife.

Mark Harmon and other NCIS stars paid tribute to David. More recognition will likely come when the show returns.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years. David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the… pic.twitter.com/1UgOz7pQ8g — The NCISverse (@ncisverse) September 25, 2023

Due to the ongoing SAG strike, the arrival date of new NCIS episodes on CBS is unknown.

A new NCIS spin-off debuts this fall.

To help with the excitement, here is a trailer for NCIS: Sydney.

The show is based in Australia, but United States fans will get to watch the episodes.

While it’s not the original NCIS cast, it provides new content from the NCIS Universe. That’s a teat when most shows on network television are currently game and reality shows.

Buckle up ⬆️ – the #NCISverse is headed down under… ⬇️ The series premiere of #NCISSydney comes to your screens:

🇦🇺 Friday, November 10 on Paramount+ Australia

🇺🇸 Tuesday, November 14 on CBS pic.twitter.com/HlC4XsdNLi — The NCISverse (@ncisverse) September 27, 2023

