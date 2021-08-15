NCIS teaser trailer: Mark Harmon’s Gibbs featured, the first footage of Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant debuts

Gibbs is back for a few Season 19 NCIS episodes. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS teaser trailer for Season 19 just dropped. It was released in conjunction with the first footage from the series premiere of NCIS: Hawaii.

In an effort to get fans talking about NCIS again and to also create some buzz about the new NCIS spin-off, CBS put out a brief teaser trailer for what will take place this fall.

By now, most NCIS fans already know that the tent-pole show for the franchise is getting moved off of Tuesday nights. It will now air Monday nights at 9/8c and serve as the lead-in for NCIS: Hawaii. The new spin-off is going to be airing at 10/9c, which takes over the time slot formerly held by Bull on CBS.

We are also going to see a lot less of Gibbs this season, as Mark Harmon has only signed on to appear in a few episodes. However, that hasn’t stopped the network from featuring him in the new promos.

First look at NCIS Season 19, NCIS: Hawaii Season 1

“We just solved Mondays,” reads the tagline for the teaser trailer shared below. It’s a way to make sure everyone remembers that Monday nights are going to be the night to tune in for new episodes of NCIS.

Within the trailer, we get to see Mark Harmon as Gibbs in his familiar setting, but we also get to see NCIS: Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey as her character, Jane Tennant. This is the first real footage that has been released for the new NCIS spin-off, even if it goes by pretty quickly in the trailer.

New night, new rules — #NCIS returns Monday, September 20th followed by the new series premiere of @NCISHawaiiCBS. Be there. pic.twitter.com/2oUoSnWdef — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) August 13, 2021

More news in the world of NCIS

Changes to the NCIS cast include adding two new people as full-time characters for Season 19. We saw one make a brief appearance in the final two episodes of Season 18, but the second one is going to be a new person coming over from the FBI to help out NCIS.

Over at the other NCIS spin-off, the NCIS: Los Angeles cast is also going through a number of changes. That became necessary when two of the main characters left at the end of Season 12. This will make Season 13 look a bit different for NCIS: LA, but many of the main stars are back for some more action.

As for NCIS: New Orleans, that show has officially been canceled by CBS. Ratings weren’t so hot for the network and it was decided that they would go in a new direction with a new show based in Hawaii.

NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawaii airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.