NCIS: Sydney delivers impressive ratings, pays homage to original

The newest NCIS spin-off has debuted on CBS and Paramount+.

Based in Australia, NCIS: Sydney gives a new look to the franchise.

A bonus is that filming for the show could happen during the Hollywood strikes.

CBS jumped to add the show to its fall schedule.

And now new episodes are available each Tuesday night.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The lack of original programming in November and December also gives the show a great shot to spread its wings.

NCIS ratings were solid for the debut episode

The first episode of NCIS: Sydney debuted on Tuesday, November 14.

Airing at 8/7c on CBS, the NCIS spin-off took the timeslot previously held by Big Brother 25.

The drama did much better than the reality competition show, giving CBS a huge bump and a ratings win for the night.

The updated ratings reveal an estimated 5.636 million viewers tuned in for the NCIS: Sydney debut.

It was also reported that Paramount+ and the CBS app saw an increase in viewers compared to the Season 2 premiere for NCIS: Hawai’i.

Last season, NCIS averaged roughly seven million live + same-day viewers. NCIS: Hawai’i averaged about five million for its second season.

Notching more than 5.6 million viewers for its debut episode suggests NCIS: Sydney could be a hit.

New episodes on upcoming Tuesday nights will tell that tale.

Paying homage to the NCIS universe

NCIS fans who watched the first episode of the Syndey spin-off recognized the intro music. It was a slightly altered version of the original song from NCIS, with the beat building up as the opening titles rolled.

There are also many similarities between the mysterious NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey (played by Olivia Swann) and NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Toward the end of the episode, NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) was even mentioned in passing by a character. It ensures people know that the Sydney spin-off is in the same NCIS Universe.

More news from the world of NCIS

The NCIS Season 21 start date was revealed by CBS this past week. It’s not much longer until new episodes will finally begin rolling out.

Former NCIS star Mark Harmon also did a new interview and spoke about his NCIS book and his time on The West Wing.

An NCIS: Hawai’i star also revealed a date for returning to work, showing how close everyone is to filming.

The Hollywood strikes delayed everything, so the bad news is that the episode count has been cut.

News about cast changes has not been revealed, but there are typically new faces for NCIS and its spin-offs when seasons arrive. Stay tuned for that, and previews for the season premieres.

NCIS: Sydney airs Tuesday at 8/7c on CBS.