NCIS return date announced by CBS

CBS has revealed the NCIS start date.

This is news from the network that fans have wanted for months.

Two Hollywood strikes delayed everything, with most primetime dramas going on hiatus.

It meant months of repeated content on CBS, where the network showcased classic episodes.

But new content is on the way.

The Writers Strike ended with a new deal in place, and the actors and actresses recently struck a new contract with the studios.

NCIS Season 21 to begin filming soon

Filming for the new season of NCIS will begin at the end of November or the beginning of December.

Production will begin filming after Thanksgiving before taking a break toward the end of December. They will pick things up again at the beginning of January.

CBS announced that the first episode of NCIS Season 21 airs on Monday, February 12.

NCIS takes back the 9/8c timeslot and will air new episodes after the earlier comedy block.

The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola begins airing at 8/7c, then NCIS at 9/8c, ending with NCIS: Hawai’i at 10/9c.

This might allow the network to air a consecutive string of new NCIS episodes until the season runs out in the spring.

Fans should expect a much shorter season (fewer episodes) for the hit dramas, which means less filler as Season 21 plays out.

More news and notes from the NCIS Universe

A star from NCIS: Hawai’i revealed the cast and crew will begin filming on December 4.

NCIS: Hawai’i fans are in for a treat, as LL Cool J from NCIS: Los Angeles is joining the cast. LL Cool J played Agent Sam Hanna on the Los Angeles spin-off, but he popped up on the Hawai’i Season 2 finale.

Now, his character will work in a new location, showing how the writers could tap into older characters from canceled shows.

The new NCIS spin-off will use unique advertising tactics to gain viewers. CBS is rolling out NCIS: Sydney to give fans new content this winter.

Below is a fresh trailer for the season premiere of NCIS: Sydney.

Enjoying her time off during the SAG-AFTRA strike, NCIS star Katrina Law went for a shocking new hairstyle. She plays Agent Jessica Knight on the hit CBS drama.

Episodes from NCIS Season 20 are available for streaming on Paramount+. It might help fans to go back and re-watch the last few episodes to prepare for the new content.

NCIS is streaming on Paramount+.