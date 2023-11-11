NCIS spin-off rolling out upside-down promos (on purpose)

The new NCIS spin-off is going to try some unique marketing.

To convince CBS viewers to tune in for NCIS: Syndey, new promos are rolling out for the premiere.

NCIS: Sydney debuts at 8/7c on Tuesday, November 14.

The new show takes over a primetime slot for CBS, filling in where Big Brother 25 had been airing.

Cross-promotion has been taking place to ensure NCIS fans and CBS viewers know about the new drama.

Filmed entirely in Australia, it is debuting on Paramount+ for that country before episodes air later on CBS in the United States.

NCIS: Sydney to have upside-down TV promos

On Sunday, November 12, CBS will air commercials for NCIS: Sydney during NFL action.

The twist to these commercials is that they will be upside-down.

There is no need to adjust your televisions – this is on purpose. It should get people talking. Word of mouth might also help the ratings.

Ever wondered about the inner-workings of Aussie slang? Look no further — get your Aussie fix with #NCISSydney, premiering this Tuesday, November 14th on @CBS. 🇦🇺📽 #NCISverse pic.twitter.com/f0qMzuzY68 — The NCISverse (@ncisverse) November 9, 2023

What is NCIS: Sydney all about?

The premise of NCIS: Sydney is that a team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together to solve naval crimes.

While it is called an NCIS spin-off, the show doesn’t have any direct ties to NCIS or NCIS: Hawai’i. Yet. If the show finds success, it will foreseeably get linked down the road.

An Australian twist on the franchise should allow the writers to tell unique stories. And having the show debut during a lack of other new shows might help garner a good audience.

Many new faces will star on NCIS: Sydney. Most CBS viewers won’t recognize the cast, but that could be good. The fresh stories will come with no baggage from previous roles.

It’s also a shorter season, so viewers only have to tune in this winter to learn how Season 1 plays out. Success in the ratings could lead to a second season, and viewers won’t have to choose between NCIS: Sydnety and other programming.

Upside-Down #NCISSydney Promos Will Turn Heads! — Get an Exclusive First Look https://t.co/oV9fMKfuaS — TVLine.com (@TVLine) November 10, 2023

As a reminder, the first season of NCIS: Sydney airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c.

Episodes should also become available on Paramount+ after they have debuted on CBS.

Previous episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans are also available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Sydney debuts November 14 on CBS.