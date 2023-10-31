NCIS star Katrina Law shows off a radical new hairstyle

Katrina Law is sporting a bright new hairstyle.

NCIS added Katrina at the end of Season 18 when she began playing NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight.

Emily Wickersham ended her run as NCIS Special Agent Eleanor Bishop at that same time.

Emily was pregnant and began focusing on raising her new baby with James Badge Dale.

Meanwhile, Katrina’s character brought new drama to the show, as Agent Knight’s entire team was killed during a case.

Now, Knight is an integral part of the team and has become the romantic interest of Dr. Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen).

Katrina Law debuts shocking new hairstyle

Since the SAG-AFTRA strike has been dragging on, it has afforded actresses more freedom to try out different hairstyles.

Katrina definitely decided to shake things up, and she debuted her brightly colored hair on Instagram.

“Mid-strike hair don’t care!” Katrina wrote before adding, “Let’s go @sagaftra!!”

The series of photos begins with one focusing on her bright new hair color.

The second photo features Katrina giving the peace sign as she poses in her SAG-AFTRA strike shirt.

Katrina finishes the collage with another photo showcasing her hair, but this time has it on both sides of her face.

Brian Dietzen loves the new hair color

One of the first comments on her post came from NCIS co-star Brian Dietzen.

“Hell yeah!” Brian posted with an emoji of some wide eyes.

Many other followers have noted their enjoyment of her new hairstyle.

One fan noted that it gave them vibes from Jem and the Holograms.

“YESSS!! BARBIE ERA LETS GO!” wrote one fan.

“Looks amazing you are rocking that hair,” wrote another fan.

Many people have enjoyed Katrina’s new hair. Pic credit: @KatrinaLaw/Instagram

News from the world of NCIS

Production of NCIS Season 21 episodes has been halted due to the ongoing Hollywood strike.

But the new NCIS spin-off debuts soon on CBS, so viewers will have new content to enjoy.

The NCIS writers have returned to work after a long WGA strike. They have to work on dealing with the death of star David McCallum, who died during the hiatus. He played Chief Medical Examiner Donald Mallard (Ducky).

