New NCIS spin-off debuts in less than a month

A new NCIS spin-off debuts this November on CBS and Paramount+.

It isn’t a typical spin-off for the NCIS Universe, though.

While existing in the same timeline and universe as NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i, the new show operates solo.

The new show is called NCIS: Sydney and the first season focuses on its roots in Australia.

The NCIS agents appearing on the show likely still work for Director Vance (played by Rocky Carroll), but he isn’t set to appear in the episodes.

A season of episodes has already been filmed and will soon debut for television viewers.

What is NCIS: Sydney?

NCIS: Sydney is a new show that focuses on naval crimes in Australia.

The show’s premise is that United States NCIS agents will work with the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

This joint task force will work to solve crimes while likely also battling jurisdictions.

International tensions will be an underlying theme of the show, but the focus will be on solving crimes. The formula will be similar to what United States audiences already see on NCIS.

When does NCIS: Sydney debut?

The first episode of NCIS: Sydney airs in Australia on Friday, November 10. It debuts on Paramount+ Australia for the local audience.

NCIS: Sydney debuts in the United States on Tuesday, November 14. New episodes will air on Tuesdays at 8/7c.

After episodes have aired on CBS, they will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ in the United States.

Buckle up ⬆️ – the #NCISverse is headed down under… ⬇️ The series premiere of #NCISSydney comes to your screens:

🇦🇺 Friday, November 10 on Paramount+ Australia

🇺🇸 Tuesday, November 14 on CBS pic.twitter.com/HlC4XsdNLi — The NCISverse (@ncisverse) September 27, 2023

Who stars in the NCIS: Syndey cast?

The NCIS: Syndey cast stars Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey.

Todd Lasance stars as Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey, who works for the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

Mackey and Dempsey are the two core characters of the show, linking the two agencies.

The cast also features Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson; Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson; Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper; and William McInnes plays AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

The names might not be familiar to the United States audience yet, but that could change shortly.

IM SO EXCITED TO MEET THEM #NCISSydney pic.twitter.com/1cK0GgP5UR — l a u r a 🌺 (@ahtlolevad) October 11, 2023

NCIS: Sydney debuts November 14 on CBS.