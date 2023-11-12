NCIS: Hawai’i star reveals production start date

Production of NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 can finally resume.

Two Hollywood strikes caused the show to get postponed indefinitely.

The writers, cast, and crew can return to filming now that the strikes have ended,

Since the WGA strike ended first, the writers could start the work on scripts for new episodes.

It also takes some time for productions like NCIS: Hawai’i to get everyone back on schedule.

But one of the stars of the show has revealed some intriguing details.

Noah Mills is excited to get back to work

Noah Mills plays NCIS Special Agent Jesse Boone on NCIS: Hawai’i.

He has been with the show since the beginning and appeared on NCIS due to a crossover event.

Noah has 44 episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i on his resume, with more to come as Season 3 begins.

Noah shared his excitement about returning to the Big Island to film episodes in a new interview.

“We start shooting, and you know we have such a great crew and such a good machine over there going from the first two seasons that we can be up pretty quick,” Noah told Entertainment Tonight.

He also stated that the tentative date for filming to resume is December 4.

“Everybody’s really excited. And just super grateful to be able to go back to this fantastic job. NCIS Hawaii, that’s my fam. Right now, I miss my castmates, miss making the TV, the episodes. I know we have amazing stuff written for the season. Time to not leave the fans hanging. Get some episodes out,” Noah added.

He also shared his excitement about getting to work with LL Cool J. The former NCIS: Los Angeles star appeared in the Season 2 finale for NCIS: Hawai’i, and he plans to return for more episodes in Season 3.

More news from the world of NCIS

The new NCIS spin-off will use unique advertising tactics to gain viewers.

NCIS: Sydney debuts on Tuesday, November 14, as the universe heads Down Under.

New episodes for NCIS: Sydney will air weekly and be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Taking advantage of her downtime during the Hollywood strikes, NCIS star Katrina Law went for a shocking new hairstyle. She plays Agent Jessica Knight in the hit drama.

In sad news from the NCIS Universe, actor David McCallum has died. He played played Chief Medical Examiner Donald Mallard for years.

More information on the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 start date and how many episodes fans can expect will come out later.

NCIS: Hawai’i is streaming on Paramount+.