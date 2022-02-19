NCIS: Sydney becomes first international edition for franchise

Australia is getting a version of NCIS for 2023. It opens the door for familiar guest stars. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Sydney is a brand-new installment from the franchise that has now been announced.

This is going to be the first international edition for the franchise, with the plans in place to film it for the Australian TV audience.

The big news comes from George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer for news and sports at Paramount+. He also revealed that a SEAL Team movie is being produced that fans of that show could really enjoy.

Here is the bad news: NCIS fans in the United States might have difficulty watching episodes since no immediate plans have been revealed for them to air on CBS.

How can you watch NCIS: Syndey?

According to the press release from CBS, NCIS: Sydney is being created for Paramount+ Australia and Network 10. It’s a key method to spread the brand of NCIS internationally, but it could be a while before anything can be viewed in the United States.

The show is projected to debut in 2023 and it “will feature local stories with Aussie actors and producers and be filmed in one of the world’s most scenic harbor cities.”

NCIS: Los Angeles creator and Australian Shane Brennan is also attached to the project.

NCIS is coming to Australia! NCIS: SYDNEY is the first iteration of the hit NCIS series based outside of the U.S.

The winter hiatus is nearly over for NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i. It means that new episodes from all three shows will arrive to CBS before the end of February.

The NCIS: Los Angeles return date is Sunday, February 27. CBS has released an updated episode schedule for NCIS: LA and episode synopses for that new content as well.

Then, on Monday, February 28, new episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will finally roll out. Both shows have some important storylines coming up, so it’s an important night to tune in.

This next new episode of NCIS features a surprise guest star that is certainly going to be intriguing for the fans. The synopsis also hints that it is going to be a dramatic night for the team.

And some interesting news has come out, with a character from the past returning to NCIS: LA this spring. It’s going to be a blast from the past, hopefully setting the stage for additional returns in Season 13.

NCIS has chosen Sydney as the backdrop of their latest show to launch next year. NCIS Sydney will air on Channel 10 and our streaming platform Paramount+ | @AngelaBishop pic.twitter.com/BnKy0ozDTZ — 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) February 16, 2022

NCIS: Sydney will air on Paramount+ Australia and Network 10 in 2023.