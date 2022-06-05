NCIS star shares photo with NCIS: LA cast member, creating a lot of buzz

NCIS is back for more action in Fall 2022. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles crossover took place on social media recently, and it created a lot of buzz among fans who would love to see another television crossover between the two shows.

Sean Murray took to social media to share a new photo of him with LL Cool J (born James Todd Smith.) In the photo shared below, both actors can be seen smiling big during their encounter.

As NCIS fans are quite aware, Murray plays Agent Timothy McGee on the show. He has been in that role for years, and some fans thought that he was destined to take over as the leader of Gibbs’ team.

Over on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast, LL Cool J plays Agent Sam Hanna, the partner of G. Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell.)

In regard to this post by Murray, it’s interesting to note that some big NCIS crossover rumors were recently revealed by the showrunners.

Sean Murray and LL Cool J in Instagram photo

“#ncis #ncisla #ncisfamily,” reads the simple caption of the photo that Sean Murray shared on Instagram.

Murray doesn’t post that often on Instagram, and he usually doesn’t have a lot of words to share. One exception to those brief posts came back in April when his daughter was about to appear on the show.

“I am pleased to introduce my daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, into the on-screen world of NCIS! Cay guest stars in our upcoming May 2 episode and I couldn’t be more proud =) #NCIS,” Murray wrote as the caption to a set photo that featured himself and his daughter.

NCIS Season 20, NCIS: LA Season 14 arriving in Fall 2022

All three current NCIS shows were renewed for the 2022-2023 television season. Fans will soon get to see NCIS Season 20 playing out on Monday nights, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 getting featured on Sundays.

There have been some new NCIS rumors about Gibbs returning to the show, and they were spurred on by one of the people behind the scenes. It would certainly be huge if they could get former star Mark Harmon to come back for more episodes.

Some worries existed about NCIS: LA getting canceled after 13 seasons, but CBS decided to bring the drama back for another year. Fans of the show will need to note that NCIS: LA is moving time slots again, so that is an important detail for fall.

