NCIS star Sean Murray (McGee) shares emotional sneak peek from the Ducky tribute episode

A new NCIS sneak peek was shared for the upcoming tribute episode for David McCallum.

This one comes from NCIS star Sean Murray, who has played Special Agent Timothy McGee for years.

David passed away during the hiatus for NCIS, bringing his run as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard to an end.

The show uses the February 19 episode to honor the memory of the actor and the character he played. It will be a very emotional night for viewers.

Actor Brian Dietzen spoke about writing the episode. He has played Dr. Jimmy Palmer for many years and was good friends with David – on and off the set.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Stories We Leave Behind is the name of the Ducky tribute episode that serves as the second new installment for 2024.

Details about the Ducky tribute episode

“As NCIS mourns the loss of Ducky, the agents find comfort in working on one of his unfinished cases involving a woman whose father was dishonorably discharged from the Marines,” reads the full synopsis for the new episode.

Here is an emotional promo from NCIS that is running on CBS. It teases what the episode will entail – and features some characters from the past.

Sean Murray shares a new clip from The Stories We Leave Behind

“Join us for a tribute to Ducky Mallard aka David McCallum this Monday 9pm on #NCIS @cbstv,” Sean Murray wrote in an Instagram post.

The post features a video from the February 19 episode of NCIS. It shows many of the main characters gathered at the office. Flower arrangements can be seen across the screen, and a somber mood encompasses them as they discuss things.

“Garden keeps growing, I see,” Director Vance states as he walks in.

“From all corners of the world,” Agent Alden Parker responds.

“As well-intentioned as they are, they don’t seem to help, do they?” Vance asks.

Agent Timothy McGee, Agent Nick Torres, and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines mull over his words as the scene continues.

Below is that emotional scene from the February 19 episode of NCIS.

More news from NCIS

A new prequel show called NCIS: Origins debuts next fall. It is a new and exciting entry in the NCIS Universe, and Mark Harmon is one of the names attached to the project.

CBS found a way to tell unique stories from the world of NCIS, and it could mean at least three NCIS dramas airing during Fall 2024.

NCIS: Hawai’i brings back a character from Season 2 in its next new episode. It should ramp up the drama as the spin-off rolls out Season 3 content.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.