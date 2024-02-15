NCIS releases heartbreaking footage from Ducky tribute episode

NCIS has begun teasing the upcoming Ducky tribute episode – and the extended footage is heartbreaking.

Actor David McCallum died during the long hiatus between seasons. He had played Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard for years.

Now, the show has to address the situation, and they will do it with a night dedicated to David and Ducky.

Brian Dietzen — he plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the NCIS cast — wrote the NCIS episode for February 19.

Having Brian penning the episode should make it a very emotional night, as he was friends and worked closely with David.

The early footage is already ramping up the emotional overtones of the night, with some famous faces from the past popping up.

This new episode will also address that mysterious phone call from the season premiere.

A TV promo aired on CBS following the NCIS Season 21 premiere. It hinted at what’s to come from the February 19 episode.

Now, the show has released an extended trailer with footage featuring David McCallum on the show interacting with Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Michael Weatherly (Anthony DiNozzo), and many more people.

The footage begins with Jimmy arriving at Ducky’s house to deliver coffee and say good morning. But the sad music hints at where the ominous footage is heading.

“Join us this Monday as we pay tribute to the beloved Ducky in a special episode you won’t want to miss. 🕊️ #NCIS #NCISverse,” reads the caption written on the NCIS video.

The full video is shared below, but NCIS fans may want a tissue handy as it all plays out.

As a reminder, the Ducky tribute episode is NCIS Season 21, Episode 2, and it airs for the first time on Monday, February 19, at 9/8c on CBS.

More news from NCIS

CBS has a new prequel show called NCIS: Origins that debuts next fall. The new show will provide a fresh look at NCIS and has Mark Harmon heavily involved as a producer and narrator.

CBS could have three shows from the NCIS Universe airing during the Fall 2024 television season if NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are renewed. We also await details about a possible second season for NCIS: Sydney.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the classic episodes featuring actor David McCallum. A scene in NCIS Season 20, Episode 21 featured Ducky explaining why Agent Nick Torres needed to go undercover.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.