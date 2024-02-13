NCIS spoilers: Answers about that mysterious phone call from season premiere

NCIS finally returned from hiatus with its Season 21 premiere on Monday night.

The new episode focused on Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and a man who had abused his family.

Actress Johanna Cure was also there to play Nick’s sister, Aida Torres. Each character was accused of murder, and they looked guilty as they tried to protect each other.

Nick and Aida were cleared before the hour was up, thanks to the help of former FBI Agent Rose (Kim Matula).

But the final moments of Season 21, Episode 1, had fans buzzing on social media.

As many NCIS fans have learned, some sad news will soon descend upon the hit CBS drama.

What was that phone call on the NCIS season premiere?

Parker got a phone call just as the team was wrapping up its day. The other end of the call had a frantic or distressed Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen).

We didn’t get to hear the exact words Palmer was saying to Parker, but it’s easy to discern the topic of conversation.

Actor David McCallum died during the long hiatus. He played Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the NCIS cast.

This call was the first hint on the show that something had gone wrong. It also sets up the next episode, designed as an NCIS tribute to Ducky.

The NCIS writers used the season premiere to wrap up that important Torres storyline from last season, but the next new episode will focus on Ducky.

Ducky’s tribute episode was also written by Brian Dietzen, giving it a personal touch since he was friends with David McCallum in real life. His character (Palmer) also worked with Ducky for years.

NCIS pays tribute to David McCallum and Ducky during its Monday, February 12, episode. It’s sure to be an emotional night that no NCIS fan wants to miss.

More news from the NCIS Universe

A new prequel show called NCIS: Origins debuts next fall on CBS. It has Mark Harmon heavily involved as a producer and narrator.

Three NCIS may show air in the fall if NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i each get renewed by CBS. Confirmation on a second season of NCIS: Sydney is also pending.

As a reminder, the Ducky tribute episode arrives on Monday, February 19. It is called The Stories We Leave Behind.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the early seasons where David McCallum and Ducky were both primary components of each episode.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.